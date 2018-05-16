By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peppa Pig Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X45g

Per 100g:
  • Energy374kJ 89kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ/89kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Fromage Frais
  • Sell only as a 6 pot pack
  • With added vitamin D
  • Pack size: 270g
  • With added vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.5%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Modified Maize Starch, Colours: Anthocyanins, Carotenes, Natural Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C

Number of uses

Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots

Name and address

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,

Return to

  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • 0800 358 0401
  • www.yoplait.co.uk
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,
  • Dublin 22,

Net Contents

6 x 45g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 90g serving
Energy374kJ/89kcal337kJ/80kcal
Fat2.4g2.2g
of which saturates1.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate10.6g9.5g
of which sugars10.0g9.0g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein5.3g4.8g
Salt0.13g0.12g
Calcium170mg (21%NRV*)150mg (18%NRV*)
Vitamin D2.9µg (58%NRV*)2.5µg (50%NRV*)
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Values--
Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

