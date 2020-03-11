Nicorette Inhalator 10Mg 42S Clam

Product Description
- 15mg Inhalator Nicotine
- Use: NICORETTE® 15mg inhalator is used to relieve and/or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them.
- Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However NICORETTE® 15mg inhalator can be used in a number of different ways, either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
- Nicorette Inhalator provides the hand to mouth action of cigarettes
- Convenient inhaler product that can be used indoors
- Suitable for all smokers regardless of the number of cigarettes they smoke
- To help you quit smoking for good
Information
Ingredients
This pack contains 1 Inhalator and 20 Nicotine Inhalation Cartridges, Each Cartridge contains 15mg Nicotine and also Menthol
Storage
Store below 25ºC.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For adults and children 12 years and over. Insert cartridge into plastic mouthpiece (as directed), inhale through mouthpiece as required, using a maximum of 6 cartridges per day.
- Before use please read the information leaflet carefully.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with the help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
Warnings
- Warning: Do not exceed the stated dose.
- If you are pregnant, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse for advice before using this product.
- Patients with lung disease may find it difficult to use the inhalator.
- If you need advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20 x Cartridges
Safety information
