Aussie Miracle Moist Conditioner 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Quench your hair's thirst with the Aussie Miracle Moist Hair Conditioner for dry hair. The miraculous formula, with moisturising Australian Macadamia nut oil, is simply a life saver; transforming parched hair to fabulously refreshed locks. Why not try the miracle moist collection?
  • Quench your hair's thirst with Aussie Miracle Moist Hair Conditioner
  • Aussie moisturising Conditionner turns REALLY parched locks to fabulously refreshed locks
  • With Australian Macadamia Nut Oil which deeply conditions parched hair
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Ausome Aussie Attitude
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Benzyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Cetearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Citric Acid, EDTA, Limonene, Oleyl Alcohol, Magnesium Nitrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, CI 17200

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

461 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

4 stars

A really nice moisturising shampoo. It has a nice creamy consistency which doesn’t leave your hair too heavy.

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this shampoo, having an interactive thyroid causes me to have dry hair but this shampoo really is a miracle.

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite shampoo and conditioner have dry hair and this really makes a difference

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves my dry hair in good condition. Best product I have ever used.

Excellent!

5 stars

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo are amazing!!! Helps so good to condition and hydrate my dry ends!!! Hughly recommend!

Excellent!

5 stars

Gorgeous smell! Would definitely use it again and recommend it to others!

Excellent!

5 stars

this stuff rocks its brilliant not much more i can say as it does what it says on the bottle apart from it smells nicer on hair than from bottle

Excellent!

5 stars

Alongside the Miracle Moist shampoo I adore this product and have never gone back to any other since I discovered the Aussie brand. My hair is smoother and feels really good. Wouldn't change anything about it!

Excellent!

5 stars

I adore this product and have never gone back to any other since I discovered the Aussie brand. I love the smell (it reminds me of bubble gum!) and used with Miracle moist conditioner it's made a huge difference to my hair, which had tends to a bit in the dry side. I can't praise it highly enough - it's brilliant!

Excellent!

5 stars

Hair feels clean and looks healthy and shiny. Smells good too.

