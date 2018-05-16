We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tymbark Apple Peach Strawberry Drink 200Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tymbark Apple Peach Strawberry Drink 200Ml
£0.40
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple, peach and strawberry drink partially from concentrates.
  • Tetra Pak™, Protects What's Good
  • Less sugar
  • Non-carbonated
  • Pasteurized
  • With sugar and sweetener
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Peach Puree (5%), Sugar (D) and/or Glucose-Fructose Syrup (G), Juices from Concentrates from: Strawberry (1%) and Lemon, Colouring Concentrate from Black Carrot, Colour - Cochineal, Flavouring, Sweetener - Sucralose, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see print on top of the packaging

Storage

Best before end: / Batch number (L): see print on top of the packaging. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
  • 34-650 Tymbark 156,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
  • 34-650 Tymbark 156,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml
Energy 83 kJ / 20 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,8 g
of which Sugars 4,8 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g
View all Polish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here