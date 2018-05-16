Tymbark Apple Peach Strawberry Drink 200Ml

Product Description
- Apple, peach and strawberry drink partially from concentrates.
- Less sugar
- Non-carbonated
- Pasteurized
- With sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (14%), Peach Puree (5%), Sugar (D) and/or Glucose-Fructose Syrup (G), Juices from Concentrates from: Strawberry (1%) and Lemon, Colouring Concentrate from Black Carrot, Colour - Cochineal, Flavouring, Sweetener - Sucralose, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see print on top of the packaging
Storage
Best before end: / Batch number (L): see print on top of the packaging. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
- 34-650 Tymbark 156,
- Poland.
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|83 kJ / 20 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,8 g
|of which Sugars
|4,8 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
