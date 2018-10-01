By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tymbark Cactus 1 Litre
£ 1.49
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • Multifruit drink: apple, lime, cactus.
  • Less sugar
  • Partially from concentrates
  • With sugar and sweetener
  • Non-carbonated, pasteurized, naturally cloudy
  • No preservatives added
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (35%), Apple Puree (5%), Juices from Concentrates from: Lime (1%) and Prickly Pear (1%), Sugar, Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Colours: E 141 and Curcumin, Flavouring, Sweetener - Sucralose

Storage

After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print on top of the packaging.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening.

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • Oddział w Olsztynku,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml:
Energy 90 kJ / 21 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,9 g
of which sugars 4,9 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0,01 g

Refreshingly light

4 stars

Serve chilled - very refreshing and light. More apple juice (but doesn't taste of apple, strangely) than anything else in it, but lovely taste. Would recommend, particularly on a hot day!

