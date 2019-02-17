Dawtona Swedish Salad 500G

Not a Salad, Just gherkins
This is in no way a Salad, it is Gherkins, I love gherkins and buy them all the time. So this is very misleading calling it a salad.
Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices (contain Mustard), Colour: Riboflavin
Store in a dry and cool place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 72 hours.Best before: date on the lid.
235g
500g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|%RI*
|Energy
|137 kJ / 32 kcal
|(2%)
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|(0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|7,2 g
|(3%)
|of which sugars
|5,5 g
|(6%)
|Fibre
|0,5 g
|-
|Protein
|0,4 g
|(1%)
|Salt
|1,2 g
|(21%)
|*Reference intake value for an average adult ( 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Nutritional values per 100 g apply to drained weight
|-
|-
