Dawtona Swedish Salad 500G

Dawtona Swedish Salad 500G
£ 1.29
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Swedish Style Salad.
  • Mild
  • Pasteurized product
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices (contain Mustard), Colour: Riboflavin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 72 hours.Best before: date on the lid.

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka 52,
  • 05-870 Błonie
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.dawtona.pl

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g%RI*
Energy 137 kJ / 32 kcal(2%)
Fat <0,5 g(0%)
of which saturates 0 g(0%)
Carbohydrates7,2 g(3%)
of which sugars 5,5 g(6%)
Fibre 0,5 g-
Protein 0,4 g(1%)
Salt 1,2 g(21%)
*Reference intake value for an average adult ( 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Nutritional values per 100 g apply to drained weight--

Not a Salad, Just gherkins

1 stars

This is in no way a Salad, it is Gherkins, I love gherkins and buy them all the time. So this is very misleading calling it a salad.

