Wawel Michalki Zamkowe 280G
- Chocolate coated peanut candies.
- Pack size: 280g
Sugar, Peanuts 26%, Chocolate 18, 8% [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Shea), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya)], Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4%, Whey Powder (of Milk), Alcohol, Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 43% min., Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition to Cocoa Butter
- Product may contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Wheat and Eggs
Keep cool and dry.
Made in Poland
- Wawel SA,
- ul. Władysława Warneńczyka 14,
- 30-520 Kraków,
- Polska.
- www.wawel.com.pl
- opinie@wawel.com.pl
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|2251kJ/540 kcal
|Fat:
|33 g
|of which saturates:
|15 g
|Carbohydrate:
|45 g
|of which sugars:
|43 g
|Protein:
|12 g
|Salt:
|0,15 g
