Tymbark Apple Watermelon Drink 250Ml
Product Description
- Apple Watermelon drink.
- Less Sugar
- Non-carbonated
- Pasteurised
- With sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (19%), Sugar, Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acidity Regulators - Citric Acid and Malic Acid, Colouring Concentrates from Black Carrot and Blueberry, Flavourings, Sweetener-Sucralose
Storage
Best before end: see print above the label.Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml:
|Energy -
|80 kJ / 19 kcal
|Fat -
|0 g
|of which saturates -
|0 g
|Carbohydrate -
|4.6 g
|of which sugars -
|4.6 g
|Protein -
|0 g
|Salt -
|0 g
