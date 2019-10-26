Aussie Colour Mate Shampoo 500Ml

Glossy, Soft Hair in Three Minutes
I get a lot of compliments about my hair when I've used this conditioner. It leaves my hair so glossy and soft and it smells divine. I'm not sure it noticeably prolongs the colour of my hair, but it makes my hair feel great. It's a reasonably priced pick-me-up for those days when I need a little boost.
Excellent!
I Love the smell, Love how soft my hair is after using this conditioner.
Excellent!
My hair is really dry.. after using this product my hair felt amazing. Really soft and silky. Would recommend
Excellent!
I love this shampoo, it smells lovely and leaves your hair feeling refreshed
vibrant colour maintained
this shampoo, and its companion conditioner, are just what I've been looking for. I have found a colourist for my grey locks and he is amazed at how well I've been able to keep the vibrant colour going for so long between visits. From boring browns (for a graduation) to kicking heels up multicoloured rainbow, this shampoo has kept my hair looking its glorious best. I especially like the wild peach extract and cannot imagine using anything else now.
Excellent!
I love Aussie products, i use the color protect range for my coloured hair and it helps retain the colour & shine longer. With having long hair my ends get dry really quickly but Aussie always keeps them in good condition.
Did not keep my colour in
I normally use shampoo bars from lush because they're environmentally friendly, last forever and make my hair feel amazing. I purchased this after dying my hair and it basically stripped the colour out. I thought it may have been the dye (Even though it was excellent quality dye) and tried it again after dying my hair later on and it once again basically stripped the colour from my hair. Absolute waste of money on this and hair dye.
Great!
I like how it protects my hair after diy. But to works perfectly it has to go with conditioner. It smells nice. Can recommend it.
Great!
To be honest I didn’t notice enough it making my lasting colour but it smells and feels nice
Great!
I loved this product, it helped condition my very dry treated hair, it brought the life and shine back. The only thing that I would say is it should be used in moderation as it can make hair seem a bit oily if used too much.