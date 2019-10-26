By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aussie Colour Mate Shampoo 500Ml

  • Don’t let your colour fade. Try Aussie Colour Mate colour safe Shampoo for coloured hair. The Shampoo, with Australian wild peach, works to gently cleanse and protect coloured hair so it can stay as vibrant as you are.
  • Dull just doesn't suit you, stay colourful with Aussie Colour mate Shampoo
  • The Shampoo for coloured hair gently cleanses and help protect hair dye
  • The coloured hair protecting formula, contains delectable juicy Australian Wild Peach extract
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Ausome Aussie Attitude
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Limonene, Linalool, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Sulfite, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Glossy, Soft Hair in Three Minutes

4 stars

I get a lot of compliments about my hair when I've used this conditioner. It leaves my hair so glossy and soft and it smells divine. I'm not sure it noticeably prolongs the colour of my hair, but it makes my hair feel great. It's a reasonably priced pick-me-up for those days when I need a little boost.

Excellent!

5 stars

I Love the smell, Love how soft my hair is after using this conditioner.

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is really dry.. after using this product my hair felt amazing. Really soft and silky. Would recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this shampoo, it smells lovely and leaves your hair feeling refreshed

vibrant colour maintained

5 stars

this shampoo, and its companion conditioner, are just what I've been looking for. I have found a colourist for my grey locks and he is amazed at how well I've been able to keep the vibrant colour going for so long between visits. From boring browns (for a graduation) to kicking heels up multicoloured rainbow, this shampoo has kept my hair looking its glorious best. I especially like the wild peach extract and cannot imagine using anything else now.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love Aussie products, i use the color protect range for my coloured hair and it helps retain the colour & shine longer. With having long hair my ends get dry really quickly but Aussie always keeps them in good condition.

Did not keep my colour in

2 stars

I normally use shampoo bars from lush because they&#39;re environmentally friendly, last forever and make my hair feel amazing. I purchased this after dying my hair and it basically stripped the colour out. I thought it may have been the dye (Even though it was excellent quality dye) and tried it again after dying my hair later on and it once again basically stripped the colour from my hair. Absolute waste of money on this and hair dye.

Great!

4 stars

I like how it protects my hair after diy. But to works perfectly it has to go with conditioner. It smells nice. Can recommend it.

Great!

4 stars

To be honest I didn’t notice enough it making my lasting colour but it smells and feels nice

Great!

4 stars

I loved this product, it helped condition my very dry treated hair, it brought the life and shine back. The only thing that I would say is it should be used in moderation as it can make hair seem a bit oily if used too much.

