Aussie Mega Shampoo 500Ml

4.5(169)Write a review
image 1 of Aussie Mega Shampoo 500Ml
£ 6.00
£1.20/100ml
  • The daily Shampoo from Aussie that leaves hair soft, shiny and thicker. Love your Aussie Mega Shampoo, with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, it rinses clean to leave you with beautiful, shiny hair full of bounce.
  • Shampoo for soft, shiny and thicker hair - Aussie has you covered
  • A Shampoo for bouncy hair that gives you soft, shiny and thicker hair
  • An everyday Shampoo with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Ausome Aussie Attitude
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Glyoxal, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

169 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Great makes my hair feel clean and great smell that lasts all day

Never use anything else again

5 stars

Love love love this product. I usually wash my hair every day but now I can do it every other if not every 2. Hair feels and looks and smells great. Best shampoo and conditioner on the market. Worth the price tag.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great price considering after using it your hair feels amazing! Had so many compliments on the smell of my hair and the condition my hairs in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

A friend put me on to this product about 2 years ago and it’s all I’ve used since. My hair goes limp if I use any other shampoo. Just love it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this, makes your hair feel super well washed and clean! I’ve got oily/greasy hair and is very good to get all the oil out! Fragrance is very nice as well. I would recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this recently purchased game changer don’t have to straighten it really helps straighten hair during blow drying plus don’t have to use a conditioning set angle spray

Shampoo leaves my hair extremly dry

1 stars

I have tried to use less shampoo product because its so strong; makes my hair extremely dry and almost straw like when I use a decent amount of product. But when i use less product my hair doesn&#39;t feel clean because I&#39;m not able to cover my scalp with such small amounts so i end up putting more of it on. The only nice thing is that it smells nice but the smell doesnt last after my hair is dry. I wash my hair around 2x a week and this shampoo is supposed to be daily.

Love, love, love it!

5 stars

It has taken over 60 years but I have at long last found a product that is ideal for my hair. Wish it wasn't packaged in plastic. Any chance of a shampoo bar, then it could be healthy for the world?

Excellent!

5 stars

Use this all the time and love the smell! The only downside is my other half steals it to use on his beard!!

I love Aussie hair products

5 stars

I love all Aussie hair products. The don’t just matyour hair look good which some other products can go but I makes your hair feel good also. So good looking hair without damage.

1-10 of 169 reviews

