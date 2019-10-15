Aussie Mega Shampoo 500Ml

Excellent!
Great makes my hair feel clean and great smell that lasts all day
Never use anything else again
Love love love this product. I usually wash my hair every day but now I can do it every other if not every 2. Hair feels and looks and smells great. Best shampoo and conditioner on the market. Worth the price tag.
Excellent!
Great price considering after using it your hair feels amazing! Had so many compliments on the smell of my hair and the condition my hairs in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
A friend put me on to this product about 2 years ago and it’s all I’ve used since. My hair goes limp if I use any other shampoo. Just love it.
Excellent!
Love this, makes your hair feel super well washed and clean! I’ve got oily/greasy hair and is very good to get all the oil out! Fragrance is very nice as well. I would recommend
Excellent!
Love this recently purchased game changer don’t have to straighten it really helps straighten hair during blow drying plus don’t have to use a conditioning set angle spray
Shampoo leaves my hair extremly dry
I have tried to use less shampoo product because its so strong; makes my hair extremely dry and almost straw like when I use a decent amount of product. But when i use less product my hair doesn't feel clean because I'm not able to cover my scalp with such small amounts so i end up putting more of it on. The only nice thing is that it smells nice but the smell doesnt last after my hair is dry. I wash my hair around 2x a week and this shampoo is supposed to be daily.
Love, love, love it!
It has taken over 60 years but I have at long last found a product that is ideal for my hair. Wish it wasn't packaged in plastic. Any chance of a shampoo bar, then it could be healthy for the world?
Excellent!
Use this all the time and love the smell! The only downside is my other half steals it to use on his beard!!
I love Aussie hair products
I love all Aussie hair products. The don’t just matyour hair look good which some other products can go but I makes your hair feel good also. So good looking hair without damage.