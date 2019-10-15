Aussie Mega Conditioner 400Ml

Excellent!
Great makes my hair feel clean and great smell that lasts all day
Change of ingredients
i always used the Mega Conditioner and loved it but recently have noticed that you have changed the ingredients recently and it is not as good as before?? Is this just temporary??
Never use anything else again
Love love love this product. I usually wash my hair every day but now I can do it every other if not every 2. Hair feels and looks and smells great. Best shampoo and conditioner on the market. Worth the price tag.
Excellent!
Great price considering after using it your hair feels amazing! Had so many compliments on the smell of my hair and the condition my hairs in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
A friend put me on to this product about 2 years ago and it’s all I’ve used since. My hair goes limp if I use any other shampoo. Just love it.
Excellent!
Love this, makes your hair feel super well washed and clean! I’ve got oily/greasy hair and is very good to get all the oil out! Fragrance is very nice as well. I would recommend
Excellent!
Love this recently purchased game changer don’t have to straighten it really helps straighten hair during blow drying plus don’t have to use a conditioning set angle spray
Excellent!
Use this all the time and love the smell! The only downside is my other half steals it to use on his beard!!
I love Aussie hair products
I love all Aussie hair products. The don’t just matyour hair look good which some other products can go but I makes your hair feel good also. So good looking hair without damage.
Good!
This is a very nice shampoo.. I use it daily, and will definitely recommend it to a friend