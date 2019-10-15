By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aussie Mega Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(163)Write a review
image 1 of Aussie Mega Conditioner 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
  • The daily Hair Conditioner from Aussie that leaves hair soft, shiny and thicker. Love your Aussie Mega Conditioner, with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract, it rinses clean to leave you with beautiful, shiny hair full of bounce.
  • Hair Conditioner for soft, shiny and thicker hair - Aussie has you covered
  • A Conditioner for bouncy hair that gives you soft, shiny and thicker hair
  • An everyday Conditioner with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus extract
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Ausome Aussie Attitude
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Glutamic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Magnesium Nitrate, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

163 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Great makes my hair feel clean and great smell that lasts all day

Change of ingredients

3 stars

i always used the Mega Conditioner and loved it but recently have noticed that you have changed the ingredients recently and it is not as good as before?? Is this just temporary??

Never use anything else again

5 stars

Love love love this product. I usually wash my hair every day but now I can do it every other if not every 2. Hair feels and looks and smells great. Best shampoo and conditioner on the market. Worth the price tag.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great price considering after using it your hair feels amazing! Had so many compliments on the smell of my hair and the condition my hairs in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

A friend put me on to this product about 2 years ago and it’s all I’ve used since. My hair goes limp if I use any other shampoo. Just love it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this, makes your hair feel super well washed and clean! I’ve got oily/greasy hair and is very good to get all the oil out! Fragrance is very nice as well. I would recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this recently purchased game changer don’t have to straighten it really helps straighten hair during blow drying plus don’t have to use a conditioning set angle spray

Excellent!

5 stars

Use this all the time and love the smell! The only downside is my other half steals it to use on his beard!!

I love Aussie hair products

5 stars

I love all Aussie hair products. The don’t just matyour hair look good which some other products can go but I makes your hair feel good also. So good looking hair without damage.

Good!

3 stars

This is a very nice shampoo.. I use it daily, and will definitely recommend it to a friend

