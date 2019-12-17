Batiste Dry Shampoo Original 400Ml

Lifesaver
This is a lifesaver when you have no time or are unwell or if you have no access to hot water. Ideally, spray outside. If not, after letting it soak in, brush over the bath. If you use it properly, it will not make your hair white if you are grey or blonde. For dark hair, there is a coloured version of this. It freshens hair and makes it full and pretty. It smells fresh and clean.
How to turn grey in a couple of minutes!
Good for housework, because after using, I had to wash the bathroom floor to remove the powder; and then vacuum the hall carpet to remove white footprints! Oh yes, and I had to wash my hair to get the white powder out of it!