By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original 400Ml

3(2)Write a review
Batiste Dry Shampoo Original 400Ml
£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Dry Shampoo Clean & Classic Original
  • UK's No. 1 Dry Shampoo*
  • *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 3 Nov 2018
  • Make everyday your runway with Batiste dry shampoo. This multi-award winning hair hero is the perfect quick fix for great looking hair, even between washes.
  • A few quick bursts instantly transforms your look. Hair looks clean and fresh with added body and texture. No water required!
  • It's the perfect way to extend your blow dry, free up time in the morning or to give your hair a new lease of life whenever, wherever it needs it.
  • Instant hair refresh
  • With a classic fragrance
  • British brand
  • Not tested on animals
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Three Steps to Fabulous Hair:
  • 1 Shake well. Hold can 30cm/12in from dry hair, section & spray into roots
  • 2 Massage thoroughly with fingertips to ensure roots are fully covered
  • 3 Brush through to remove excess residue and style as desired
  • Top Tip
  • Spritz all over clean hair for extra body & grip when styling

Warnings

  • WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 120°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only as directed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • UK: 0800 121 6080
  • batistehair.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 120°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only as directed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lifesaver

5 stars

This is a lifesaver when you have no time or are unwell or if you have no access to hot water. Ideally, spray outside. If not, after letting it soak in, brush over the bath. If you use it properly, it will not make your hair white if you are grey or blonde. For dark hair, there is a coloured version of this. It freshens hair and makes it full and pretty. It smells fresh and clean.

How to turn grey in a couple of minutes!

1 stars

Good for housework, because after using, I had to wash the bathroom floor to remove the powder; and then vacuum the hall carpet to remove white footprints! Oh yes, and I had to wash my hair to get the white powder out of it!

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Batiste Dry Shampoo Original 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml

Silvikrin Maximum Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 3.50
£0.88/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elnett Supreme Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here