Goplana Grzeski Chocolate Wafer 36G

Goplana Grzeski Chocolate Wafer 36G
£ 0.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chocolate-Coated Wafer Bar with Cocoa Cream
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate 30.6% (of which 0.1% in the Cream) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea) in varying proportions, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya) and E476 - Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 2.9%, Potato Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (from Soya), Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates and Ammonium Carbonates, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Hazelnuts and Peanuts

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.

Number of uses

1 portion per bar

Name and address

  • Colian Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.pl
  • www.grzeski.pl

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g36 g (per portion)% RI* in 36 g
Energy 2183 kJ786 kJ
-522 kcal188 kcal9%
Fat 29 g10 g15%
of which saturates 18 g6.3 g32%
Carbohydrate 54 g19 g7%
of which sugars 32 g12 g13%
Protein 10 g3.6 g7%
Salt 0.28 g0.10 g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion per bar---

