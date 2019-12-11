Goplana Grzeski Hazelnut Wafer 36G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk chocolate-coated wafer bar with hazelnut cream
- Pack size: 36g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30.6% (of which 0.1% in the Cream) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea) in varying proportions, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya) and E476 - Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Sugar, Roasted Hazelnut Flour 2.8%, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potato Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithins (from Soya), Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates and Ammonium Carbonates, Salt, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- This product may contain Peanuts
Storage
Keep in a dry and cool place.
Number of uses
1 portion per bar
Name and address
- Colian sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Zdrojowa 1,
- 62-860 Opatówek,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.colian.pl
- www.grzeski.pl
Net Contents
36g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|36 g per portion
|% RI* in 36g
|Energy
|2250 kJ
|810 kJ
|-
|539 kcal
|194 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|32 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates
|18 g
|6.4 g
|32%
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|19 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|35 g
|12 g
|14%
|Protein
|8.9 g
|3.2 g
|6%
|Salt
|0.2 g
|0.08 g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion per bar
|-
|-
|-
