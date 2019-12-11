By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goplana Grzeski Hazelnut Wafer 36G

Goplana Grzeski Hazelnut Wafer 36G
£ 0.50
£1.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate-coated wafer bar with hazelnut cream
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 30.6% (of which 0.1% in the Cream) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea) in varying proportions, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers: Lecithins (from Soya) and E476 - Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate; Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Sugar, Roasted Hazelnut Flour 2.8%, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potato Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithins (from Soya), Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates and Ammonium Carbonates, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Peanuts

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.

Number of uses

1 portion per bar

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.colian.pl
  • www.grzeski.pl

Net Contents

36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g36 g per portion% RI* in 36g
Energy 2250 kJ810 kJ
-539 kcal194 kcal10%
Fat 32 g11 g16%
of which saturates 18 g6.4 g32%
Carbohydrate 53 g19 g7%
of which sugars 35 g12 g14%
Protein 8.9 g3.2 g6%
Salt 0.2 g0.08 g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion per bar---

