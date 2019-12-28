By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neo G Ankle Support

Product Description

  • Helps strains, sprains & instability symptoms in the ankle
  • Helps support & stabilise injured, weak or arthritic ankles
  • Heat therapeutic neoprene helps warm muscles & joints
  • In Partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
  • For further information on products and more go to:
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk
  • Helps
  • Strains, sprains and instability
  • Reduce likelihood of re-injury
  • Arthritic, stiff & aching ankles
  • Support injured or weak ankles
  • Occupational & sporting injuries
  • Rehabilitation
  • Materials: Neoprene, Elastane, Polyester, Polyamide
  • Medical & lifestyle innovation
  • Class 1 medical device - registered as a class 1 medical device
  • Adjustable compression for best fit
  • Helps support injured, weak or arthritic ankles
  • Support level - mild
  • Fits left or right ankle
  • Variable compression system
  • Heat therapeutic neoprene helps warm muscles and joints
  • Adjustable, one size design: fits either left or right ankle
  • Variable compression system for an adjustable fit and blood flow safety
  • Bound edges for comfort and durability
  • Compatible with 3D integrated hot & cold
  • Adjustable sizing

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply
  • 1 Slip toes and ball of foot through opening, ensuring Neo G logo is around ankle
  • 2 Tighten and fasten lower strap across foot
  • 3 Wrap upper strap around ankle, tighten and secure fastener until firm but comfortable
  • Wash & Care
  • Hand wash cold (do not use fabric softener). Dry flat. Do not tumble dry or dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not iron

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage.
  • Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping)
  • Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials
  • Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area
  • The product should be applied as illustrated
  • If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,

Return to

  • Questions? +44 (0)1423 507309
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Well made and comfortable

5 stars

I have just received this today and the first thing I noticed was how well made it is. My right foot drops slightly and until now I have been wearing a support which fastens right up until just under my knee. I was not expecting this ankle support to be a replacement for my existing support but it is definitely an improvement because it is less cumbersome and certainly not unsightly. It fits inside my shoe and is very comfortable, in fact, I don't know that I'm wearing it. I'm not sure that I am wrapping the straps around my ankle in the way that they are supposed to be, and I think that how you do this will be a matter of choice, depending on what suits your needs. The size is just right for me - an adult with thin legs! - but I understand that this product is not returnable (I may be wrong, because there was a returns form with the packet), so just be aware of this when you order. Highly recommended by me.

Great support

5 stars

Bought this for my partner who recently had a stroke and left him with weakness in his right leg resulting in his foot rolling over when trying to walk. This ankle support has given good stability whilst still allowing normal movement of his foot.

Great support for 60 yr plus cycle ankle

5 stars

Tried others types but compared to neo they were not worth what I paid for them my foot size 8 to 9 but thin ankle

Improved relief

5 stars

This was recommended by my podiatrist to treat an old sporting injury which has triggered arthritis in the ankle . It is providing improved relief over the previous strapping .

Great Support thats very comfortable

5 stars

Purchased 3 weeks ago after straining an ankle ligament, I wore the support daily for a week initially and it made a huge difference to the injury straight away. I'm now using it for sport (squash) a couple of days a week. The support gives stability and a light/medium compression that is easily adjusted. I bought this on a recommendation and am incredibly glad I did.

Comfort & support

5 stars

I have arthritis in both ankles, but wanted to make the most of a celebration trip to Barcelona. I was going to take walking boots, but these can be hot and heavy, so I bought your neo ankle supports instead. They were really comfortable, and I could adjust if my ankles started to swell. Even better, I could use with my lightweight trainers. We walked 36 miles over our visit - something I haven’t managed to do for years! Thank you!

Works amazing

5 stars

Had bad pain after rolling ankle and couldn't walk however after wearing this could walk with ease

Great support

5 stars

I rolled my ankle recently and this has been great. Comfortable and easy to use, has really helped my foot and ankle pain.

Fantastic Support!

5 stars

The support has been great, my ankle feels so much better when I wear it. Excellent value and a great piece of kit!

ankle brace

5 stars

Comfortable to wear with good support. I find it very useful for playing golf

