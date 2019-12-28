Neo G Ankle Support

Well made and comfortable
I have just received this today and the first thing I noticed was how well made it is. My right foot drops slightly and until now I have been wearing a support which fastens right up until just under my knee. I was not expecting this ankle support to be a replacement for my existing support but it is definitely an improvement because it is less cumbersome and certainly not unsightly. It fits inside my shoe and is very comfortable, in fact, I don't know that I'm wearing it. I'm not sure that I am wrapping the straps around my ankle in the way that they are supposed to be, and I think that how you do this will be a matter of choice, depending on what suits your needs. The size is just right for me - an adult with thin legs! - but I understand that this product is not returnable (I may be wrong, because there was a returns form with the packet), so just be aware of this when you order. Highly recommended by me.
Great support
Bought this for my partner who recently had a stroke and left him with weakness in his right leg resulting in his foot rolling over when trying to walk. This ankle support has given good stability whilst still allowing normal movement of his foot.
Great support for 60 yr plus cycle ankle
Tried others types but compared to neo they were not worth what I paid for them my foot size 8 to 9 but thin ankle
Improved relief
This was recommended by my podiatrist to treat an old sporting injury which has triggered arthritis in the ankle . It is providing improved relief over the previous strapping .
Great Support thats very comfortable
Purchased 3 weeks ago after straining an ankle ligament, I wore the support daily for a week initially and it made a huge difference to the injury straight away. I'm now using it for sport (squash) a couple of days a week. The support gives stability and a light/medium compression that is easily adjusted. I bought this on a recommendation and am incredibly glad I did.
Comfort & support
I have arthritis in both ankles, but wanted to make the most of a celebration trip to Barcelona. I was going to take walking boots, but these can be hot and heavy, so I bought your neo ankle supports instead. They were really comfortable, and I could adjust if my ankles started to swell. Even better, I could use with my lightweight trainers. We walked 36 miles over our visit - something I haven’t managed to do for years! Thank you!
Works amazing
Had bad pain after rolling ankle and couldn't walk however after wearing this could walk with ease
Great support
I rolled my ankle recently and this has been great. Comfortable and easy to use, has really helped my foot and ankle pain.
Fantastic Support!
The support has been great, my ankle feels so much better when I wear it. Excellent value and a great piece of kit!
ankle brace
Comfortable to wear with good support. I find it very useful for playing golf