Neo G Open Knee Support

5(29)Write a review
image 1 of Neo G Open Knee Support
£ 16.20
£16.20/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Helps with strains, sprains, instability & patellar tracking
  • Helps support & stabilize injured, weak or arthritic knees
  • Heat therapeutic neoprene warms muscles & joints
  • In Partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy
  • For further information on products and more go to:
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk
  • Helps
  • Strains, sprains and instability
  • Patellar tracking
  • Arthritic, stiff & aching knees
  • Support injured or weak knees
  • Rehabilitation
  • Occupational & sporting injuries
  • Materials: Neoprene, Elastane, Polyester, Polyamide
  • Medical & lifestyle innovation
  • Class 1 medical device - registered as a class 1 medical device
  • Adjustable compression for best fit
  • Helps support injured, weak or arthritic knees
  • Support level - moderate
  • Variable compression system
  • Fits left or right knee
  • Heat therapeutic neoprene helps warm muscles and joints
  • Variable compression system for an adjustable fit and blood flow safety
  • Bound edges for comfort and durability
  • Padded open patella design for patellar tracking and best fit
  • Adjustable, one size design: fits either left or right knee
  • Compatible with 3D integrated hot & cold

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply
  • 1 Position kneecap in centre of support over patella opening
  • 2 Wrap middle strap behind knee and secure fastening
  • 3 Fasten bottom & top straps, adjust until firm but comfortable
  • Wash & Care
  • Hand wash cold (do not use fabric softener). Dry flat. Do not tumble dry or dry clean. Do not bleach. Do not iron
  • Adjustable sizing - Fits up to 22in - 56cm
  • Measure thigh circumference 4 inches above knee for maximum size

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use always seek medical advice from your physician. Always take advice on duration of usage.
  • Ensure product is not uncomfortably tight and blood flow is not restricted. Avoid wearing for prolonged periods (e.g. whilst sleeping)
  • Only use on clean, intact skin. Do not use if you have a known allergy to any of the specified materials
  • Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area
  • The product should be applied as illustrated
  • If a rash develops, pain is prolonged or conditions worsen, discontinue use and consult a physician

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,

Return to

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA,
  • England.
  • Questions? +44 (0)1423 507309
  • neo-g.com
  • neo-g.co.uk

Safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Knee saviour

5 stars

Had the support for over 6 months now! Having damaged the internals behind the knee cap, I was really struggling! Heavy lifting and driving for a living was taking its toll on the knees! Took a few tries to work out the most comfortable way to position the straps and I wear it about 10/11 hours a day on bad day . It's done its job that I can now work without it on the easy days but still wear it when needed and it's always in the work van with me incase I need it

Taxi Driver With Painful Knee!

5 stars

I work long hours and having my right foot on the gas pedel for long hours during the week in constant same position has made my knees really painful when trying to walk. My neighbour was kind enough to drop me a support band to try out and i cannot believe the difference it has made to my knee. I feel like my knee is supported and is not under strain during my working hours and i am feeling pain free when walking after long hours. I did have a support band before this one from eBay but i can assure you the difference in quality is noticeable and i like the fact that i can wear it underneath my trousers or over it, which i could not do with my old one as i had to pull it over my knee. Definately recommend for professional drivers as a preventative measure or to those who are experiencing pain whilst doing long journeys.

Sadly not helpdul

2 stars

Having bought two excellent Neo G ankle supports last year, I was hopeful that the knee support would be as good. Unfortunately the strap round the back of my knee was very uncomfortable so I’m been unable to wear it.

Clearly makes a diffrence

5 stars

Clearly makes a diffrence

Great support

5 stars

After I had suffered two falls when my right knee had, without warning, just given way, I decided to buy this support. Best £20 I’ve spent as it has restored my confidence in my knee and ability to walk virtually normally.

It gives the good support needed to the knee.

5 stars

This knee support helps me to walk with ease even without the walking stick.

Enabled me to Squat again at the gym

5 stars

I have suffered with my knees for a long time and closed knee sleeves didn't seem to give my tendon enough support. Using a pair of these I am now able to Squat without any pain again, it's really transformed my time at the gym and seem built to last. Worth every penny.

Great product

5 stars

Really helped with a knee discomfort. Put one on each leg to balance out support. Comfy to wear and easy to put on.

EXCELLENT SUPPORT EASY TO USE

5 stars

I have had a full knee replacement and find this support to be the best out of all types tried. The wrap around design allows for easy fitting, and adjustment. It offers great support and is very comfortable to wear even in the extreme heat of Cyprus.

Not sure

3 stars

The idea is good but as I have fat knees I find the brace becomes uncomfortable and I have to frequently undo it and re-attach the straps.

1-10 of 29 reviews

