Neo G Open Knee Support

Knee saviour
Had the support for over 6 months now! Having damaged the internals behind the knee cap, I was really struggling! Heavy lifting and driving for a living was taking its toll on the knees! Took a few tries to work out the most comfortable way to position the straps and I wear it about 10/11 hours a day on bad day . It's done its job that I can now work without it on the easy days but still wear it when needed and it's always in the work van with me incase I need it
Taxi Driver With Painful Knee!
I work long hours and having my right foot on the gas pedel for long hours during the week in constant same position has made my knees really painful when trying to walk. My neighbour was kind enough to drop me a support band to try out and i cannot believe the difference it has made to my knee. I feel like my knee is supported and is not under strain during my working hours and i am feeling pain free when walking after long hours. I did have a support band before this one from eBay but i can assure you the difference in quality is noticeable and i like the fact that i can wear it underneath my trousers or over it, which i could not do with my old one as i had to pull it over my knee. Definately recommend for professional drivers as a preventative measure or to those who are experiencing pain whilst doing long journeys.
Sadly not helpdul
Having bought two excellent Neo G ankle supports last year, I was hopeful that the knee support would be as good. Unfortunately the strap round the back of my knee was very uncomfortable so I’m been unable to wear it.
Clearly makes a diffrence
Clearly makes a diffrence
Great support
After I had suffered two falls when my right knee had, without warning, just given way, I decided to buy this support. Best £20 I’ve spent as it has restored my confidence in my knee and ability to walk virtually normally.
It gives the good support needed to the knee.
This knee support helps me to walk with ease even without the walking stick.
Enabled me to Squat again at the gym
I have suffered with my knees for a long time and closed knee sleeves didn't seem to give my tendon enough support. Using a pair of these I am now able to Squat without any pain again, it's really transformed my time at the gym and seem built to last. Worth every penny.
Great product
Really helped with a knee discomfort. Put one on each leg to balance out support. Comfy to wear and easy to put on.
EXCELLENT SUPPORT EASY TO USE
I have had a full knee replacement and find this support to be the best out of all types tried. The wrap around design allows for easy fitting, and adjustment. It offers great support and is very comfortable to wear even in the extreme heat of Cyprus.
Not sure
The idea is good but as I have fat knees I find the brace becomes uncomfortable and I have to frequently undo it and re-attach the straps.