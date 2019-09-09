By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malibu & Cola 250Ml

image 1 of Malibu & Cola 250Ml
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Coconut and Cola Flavour Sparkling Mixed Drink with Caribbean Rum.
  • The classic Malibu cola - rum mixed with coconut and cola flavours. Enjoy!
  • Made with Caribbean rum, coconut & cola flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of the Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled for a refreshing taste.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.malibudrinks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

