Malibu & Cola 250Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Coconut and Cola Flavour Sparkling Mixed Drink with Caribbean Rum.
- The classic Malibu cola - rum mixed with coconut and cola flavours. Enjoy!
- Made with Caribbean rum, coconut & cola flavours
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of the Can.
Preparation and Usage
- Served chilled for a refreshing taste.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Absolut Company AB,
- 117 97 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
Return to
- www.malibudrinks.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
