Tesco White Chocolate Spread 400G

This White Chocolate Spread Was So Yummy I Loved I
This White Chocolate Spread Was So Yummy I Loved It I Had It In Pancakes And Other Things I Prefer It Than Nutella Because It's White Chocolate And White Chocolate's My Favourite!!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2401kJ / 576kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk (9%), Maltodextrin, Dried Whole Milk (3%), Cocoa Butter (1%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring, Hazelnut.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in Belgium
approx. 26 Servings
Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon(15g)
|Energy
|2401kJ / 576kcal
|360kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|37.0g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|49.0g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|3.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
