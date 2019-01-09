By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cook Italian Passata 680G

4(1)Write a review
Cook Italian Passata 680G
£ 1.38
£2.03/kg

Product Description

  • Sieved Tomato Passata
  • Made with fresh tomatoes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 680g

Information

Ingredients

Italian Tomatoes (99%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best before end: see neck of bottle.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains approximately 4 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St. Ives,
  • PE27 4AA.

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • LDH House,
  • Parsons Green,
  • St. Ives,
  • PE27 4AA.
  • www.cookitalia.co.uk

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA 170g serving contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 100kJ172kJ8400kJ
-24kcal41kcal3%2000kcal
Fat 0.1g0.2g<1%70g
of which saturates 0g0g0%20g
Carbohydrate 4.2g7.1g
of which sugars 3.8g6.5g7%90g
Fibre 0.8g1.4g
Protein 1.1g1.9g
Salt 0.50g0.85g14%6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality passata and in recyclable plastic fre

4 stars

Good quality passata and in recyclable plastic free packaging.

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Cirio Chopped Tomatoes 4 X400g

£ 3.50
£2.19/kg

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here