Munchkin Shampoo Rinser Assorted

4.5(9)Write a review
Product Description

  • Shampoo Rinser
  • Soft rinser keeps soap and water out of baby's eyes
  • Easy grip handle
  • Large capacity for fewer rinses

  • This Munchkin shampoo rinser makes hair washing a bit easier for your little one, helping to keep soap and water out of their eyes. In assorted bright colours, it is designed with a soft rim to help keep soap and water out of their eyes. \n

    \n

    An easy grip handle gives you complete control over the non-slip Munchkin rinser and it has a large capacity for fewer rinses. \n

    \n

  • Soft, flexible rim
  • Helps keep soap out of eyes

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • To Clean: Periodically hand wash and allow to air-dry.

Warnings

  • For your child's safety and health. Warning! Do not leave child unattended. To prevent drowning, always keep child within arm's reach. Inspect before use. Discard and replace at first signs of weakness or damage. Always check temperature of bath before placing child in bath. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. This is not a toy.

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
  • Unit 760,
  • Thorp Arch Trading Estate,
  • Wetherby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • LS23 7FW,

Return to

Lower age limit

6 Months

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

good value for money

5 stars

does the job, easy to use, mush have for toddler hair washing

Really Soft on the little head

5 stars

These are great. Really soft - feel rubbery rather than plastic. Would be much better if you could choose your colour ie: Pink or Blue.. Don't really understand why not but Tesco are happy to exchange - it's just an unnecessary faff!

Makes hair wash time easier

4 stars

This doesn't keep the water out of the kids eyes but it holds lots of water so the fight to rinse their hair is a much shorter battle!

Great

5 stars

Soft and safe. My little girl loves it.

Great little addition to bath time

4 stars

Super soft plastic, so it is soft on the kids heads. Holds plenty of water to rinse thoroughly and when it's not being used it stores a few extra toys.

not for wriggling toddlers

3 stars

Is good quality but it won't help much if the baby refuses to sit still while pouring the water....

Fab

5 stars

Great item, although little one not frightened of water it really helps rinsing soap out of her hair

Great product

5 stars

This jug is soft so the water falls softly on babies head. You can't choose which colour you recieve but luckily I recieved a pink one. Am happy with this.

Great!

5 stars

Clever little jug for washing my little ones hair, simple but effective. Good price too, so a great buy!

