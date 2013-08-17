Munchkin Shampoo Rinser Assorted

good value for money
does the job, easy to use, mush have for toddler hair washing
Really Soft on the little head
These are great. Really soft - feel rubbery rather than plastic. Would be much better if you could choose your colour ie: Pink or Blue.. Don't really understand why not but Tesco are happy to exchange - it's just an unnecessary faff!
Makes hair wash time easier
This doesn't keep the water out of the kids eyes but it holds lots of water so the fight to rinse their hair is a much shorter battle!
Great
Soft and safe. My little girl loves it.
Great little addition to bath time
Super soft plastic, so it is soft on the kids heads. Holds plenty of water to rinse thoroughly and when it's not being used it stores a few extra toys.
not for wriggling toddlers
Is good quality but it won't help much if the baby refuses to sit still while pouring the water....
Fab
Great item, although little one not frightened of water it really helps rinsing soap out of her hair
Great product
This jug is soft so the water falls softly on babies head. You can't choose which colour you recieve but luckily I recieved a pink one. Am happy with this.
Great!
Clever little jug for washing my little ones hair, simple but effective. Good price too, so a great buy!