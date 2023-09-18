We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacobs Savours Assortment 250G

£4.00

£1.60/100g

Vegetarian

A Selection of Savoury Crackerswww.123healthybalance.comUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis companypladisglobal.com
Cheese Flavoured ThinsA tangy, cheesy sensationSour Cream and Chive Flavour ThinsA savoury, herby delightPaprika & Cheese Flavoured ThinsA sweetly spicy mouthfulSalt and Cracked Black Pepper Flavoured BakesA traditionally seasoned snack
Jacob's Savours, baked wheat crackers flavoured with delicious ingredients for a tasty snack.Jacob's is the number one savoury biscuit brand and has been baking its delicious savoury snacks, packed with flavour and crunch, since 1851.
Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality.® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Four Tasty Flavours of Crackers for Topping and SharingOven BakedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphate), Maltodextrin, Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Dried Herbs and Spices (Chives, Paprika, Oregano, Basil, Parsley, Cayenne Pepper, Thyme, Leek, Cloves, Nutmeg, Turmeric, White Pepper), Black Pepper, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Poppy Seeds, Dried Onion, Dried Soured Cream (Milk), Tomato Powder, Dextrose, Dried Whey (Milk), Onion Powder, Paprika Concentrate, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Dried Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮

