Jacobs Savours Assortment 250G

Cheese Flavoured Thins A tangy, cheesy sensation Sour Cream and Chive Flavour Thins A savoury, herby delight Paprika & Cheese Flavoured Thins A sweetly spicy mouthful Salt and Cracked Black Pepper Flavoured Bakes A traditionally seasoned snack

Jacob's Savours, baked wheat crackers flavoured with delicious ingredients for a tasty snack. Jacob's is the number one savoury biscuit brand and has been baking its delicious savoury snacks, packed with flavour and crunch, since 1851.

Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality. ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.

Four Tasty Flavours of Crackers for Topping and Sharing Oven Baked Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Diphosphate), Maltodextrin, Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Dried Herbs and Spices (Chives, Paprika, Oregano, Basil, Parsley, Cayenne Pepper, Thyme, Leek, Cloves, Nutmeg, Turmeric, White Pepper), Black Pepper, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Poppy Seeds, Dried Onion, Dried Soured Cream (Milk), Tomato Powder, Dextrose, Dried Whey (Milk), Onion Powder, Paprika Concentrate, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Dried Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250g ℮