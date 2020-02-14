Ecover Concentrated Non Bio. Liquid 1.5Ltr 42 Wash

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(31)Write a review
£ 9.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Clean Factory: Made in our Zero Waste certified factory. Find out more at ecover.com
  • Our powerful formula features plant-based active ingredients to help your clothes last longer:
  • Thoroughly Cleans: Removes tough stains.
  • Actively Cares: Helps prevent greying.
  • Clean Ingredients: With plant-based biodegradable ingredients. Suitable for septic tank. Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin. Vegan friendly.
  • We are Ecover. On a mission for a cleaner clean since 1979.
  • Clean Bottle: Bottle made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. Widely recyclable. Refill where possible - find stations at ecover.com/refill
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Cap - Plastic - check local recycling
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Ecover® is a registered trademark.
  • Cleans & cares
  • With plant-based biodegradable ingredients
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Soap, 5%: Perfume, Others: Water, Alcohol Denat., Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Citrate, Bio Poly Ethyleneglycol Propyleneglycol Oligo Ester, Citric Acid

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Suitable for white and colourfast items. Use Ecover Delicate for wool and silk. Don't let product dry-out on your laundry. Always check your garment's washing instructions. Suitable for 30-60°C. Flame-retardant finishes: never soak or wash above 50°C.
  • Dosage Instructions: 1 cup = 40ml
  • Standard load (4-5kg): Soft-medium water = 35ml
  • Larger (6-8kg), dirtier load: Hard water = 50ml (2x25ml)

Number of uses

42 Washes

Warnings

  • WARNING. CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION.
  • ECOVER CONCENTRATED NON BIO LAUNDRY DETERGENT
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Let's Talk Clean:
  • 03451 302230
  • hello@ecover.com
  • Facebook EcoverUK
  • Instagram Ecover_UK
Net Contents

1.5ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

31 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

New bottles are dreadful!

3 stars

We've used this for years but the new packaging is awful - unwieldy and slippery. Please go back to the one with the handle!

I quite like this clothes washing liquid, but I se

5 stars

I quite like this clothes washing liquid, but I see there's a new bottle when I clicked on this link. Why they changed the bottle I don't know, hope it will still have the same scent?!?

Sandalwood and Lavender Joy

5 stars

I have never before received compliments on the way my closed smelled until I used this Ecover Detergent. It has a brilliant aroma, does a Fab job on cleaning out tough mud stains and is ecologically friendly! I have since bought another bottle due to liking it so much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well

4 stars

I have struggled with detergents in the past due to reactions to fabric conditioner. This ticks all the boxes - leaves clothes feeling fresh with no residue. I wasn’t sure of the smell initially but found that the end result was subtle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impressed

4 stars

I was a little unsure on how this product would perform with it being made from plant based materials but I need not have given it a second thought, I'm really impressed with the results and the smell is lovely. Finally a washing liquid that is kind on the environment, convenient and performs! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great scent and soft finish

5 stars

This washing detergent left my clothes with a great scent and also a very soft finish. There was no irritation to my skin which I’ve experienced with some other brands. Overall really pleased and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Laundry detergent

4 stars

This detergent is an all rounder ,it makes your laundry so clean ,gets stains out ,lovely fragrance ,a sort of fresh of the line smell to it ,it appears to leave your clothes towels and bedding springy and soft ,and the fragrance stay for a good few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

SMELLS SO FRESH!!

5 stars

Smelt so nice and fresh even leaves the fresh smell in the clothes once dried and so lovely and worth it would recommend highly would buy this if i had the chance over and over again and use it regular [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product idea

4 stars

I’ve been using this deferent for the last three to four weeks (average 3 loads of washing a week!) and it’s a nice wee product. I always use a cold wash and the results are still great on that - I’m also a personal trainer so a lot of my washing is sports kit which comes out nicely with this detergent. The only thing I’d like is a slightly nicer fragrance - it’s by no means unpleasant but I really like the smell of fresh washing, and I like when I can still smell a fragrance on the items after they’re dry. That aside it’s a great product and eco friendly so I’d recommend (and buy again myself). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smelling product from start to finish

5 stars

I recieved this product and I am glad I did, I normally buy and use Bold for my washes. This product not only lasts but smells great from the off set of opening the cap to once the wash comes out. Great buy!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

