Febreze Fabric Refresher Classic 500Ml

Product Description

  • Classic Fabric Refresher
  • Febreze fabric refreshers are a breath of fresh for fabrics that are hard to wash, like sofa coverings, curtains and carpets.
  • Everyday odours get trapped in fabrics in your home and are gradually released back into the air over time. With odour elimination technology, Febreze Fabric Refresher neutralizes the odours that get trapped in fabrics to stop them coming back and help your home to stay fresh.
  • A Unique Technology; odours are eliminated thanks to a patented technology that captures smelly molecules and neutralizes them rather than just masking them.
  • Try it as a part of your regular cleaning routine by misting upholstery, curtains, carpet and the air as you move through every room. Use on sofas, curtains, carpets, linen, car, pet area, clothing, gym bags, and fabric shoes.
  • Eliminates tough odours for good
  • Also try Febreze Air Effect aerosol to eliminate tough odours from the air without masking them
  • Classic scent
  • Eliminates odours and freshens
  • Dermatologically Tested
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

  • Spray fabrics until damp. Febreze removes odours as it dries. On delicate fabrics: test first on hidden area. Do not use on leather, suede, or silk.

Warnings

  • N/A

Name and address

  • P&G DCE bvba/sprl - Belgium Distr. Div.,
  • Temeselaan 100,
  • B-1853 Strombeek-Bever,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • (UK) Freephone 0800 328 2882

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

N/A

Using Product Information

Excellent!

5 stars

love this scent, easy to use and keeps my upholstery, curtains and bedding smelling fresh everyday

Excellent!

5 stars

This is perfect for our dogs bed, smells lovely and definitely gets this lingering smells out of things

Excellent!

5 stars

I love febreeze fabric spray it’s super versatile curtains , sofa, rugs, carpet, clothes, beds you name it you can use it. The scents are all fab , I have 2 dogs and it Eliminates odours brilliantly

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this scent, I don't think it lasts as long as I expected but with a big dog, anything is a blessing! Gentle on the fabrics and upholstery too.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

This is amazing! I have dogs in the home and using this alongside regular washing of blankets etc keeps my home smelling fresh! 100% recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

I got this for my family home today I must say I sprayed all over with it it is truly amazing and leaves the place smelling stunning I will defo be a regular buyer for this little bouty 10/10*

Excellent!

5 stars

We have 2 dogs, 1 is quite old now & this is great for helping with the smell of dogs in the house. I wash their blankets, etc regularly but i give everything from throws to rugs a spray with this every morning before i leave the house & it still smells fresh when i come home hours later.

