Febreze Fabric Refresher Classic 500Ml

love this scent, easy to use and keeps my upholstery, curtains and bedding smelling fresh everyday
This is perfect for our dogs bed, smells lovely and definitely gets this lingering smells out of things
I love febreeze fabric spray it’s super versatile curtains , sofa, rugs, carpet, clothes, beds you name it you can use it. The scents are all fab , I have 2 dogs and it Eliminates odours brilliantly
Love this scent, I don't think it lasts as long as I expected but with a big dog, anything is a blessing! Gentle on the fabrics and upholstery too.
This is amazing! I have dogs in the home and using this alongside regular washing of blankets etc keeps my home smelling fresh! 100% recommend.
I got this for my family home today I must say I sprayed all over with it it is truly amazing and leaves the place smelling stunning I will defo be a regular buyer for this little bouty 10/10*
We have 2 dogs, 1 is quite old now & this is great for helping with the smell of dogs in the house. I wash their blankets, etc regularly but i give everything from throws to rugs a spray with this every morning before i leave the house & it still smells fresh when i come home hours later.