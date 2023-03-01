Salus Floravita Liquid Iron Plus Vitamin Formula 250Ml

Food supplement

Floravital contains organic iron (II) from ferrous gluconate, vitamins B2, B6, B12 and C which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to normal energy-yielding metabolism. In addition, iron contributes to normal red blood cell (supported by vitamins B6 and B12) and haemoglobin formation. Furthermore, vitamin C increases iron absorption. Floravital liquid contains iron from ferrous gluconate which is a particularly absorbable form. Floravital is easy to take and helps safeguard the balance of iron and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12 and C. As these nutrients are already dissolved, they are absorbed more quickly by the digestive system compared to tablets. Floravital contains selected herbs and several fruit juice concentrates for a pleasant taste. Floravital contains no alcohol, preservatives, colourings or artificial flavourings. It is free from lactose, gluten and yeast and is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Floravital is suitable for women, including expectant and lactating mothers, children, adolescents, the elderly, convalescents and those with an active lifestyle.

Contains herbal extracts and fruit juice concentrates Iron, vitamin B2, B6, B12 and C contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue No lactose No yeast No gluten No preservatives & colourings Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 250ML

Iron, vitamin B2, B6, B12 and C contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue Iron (II) from ferrous gluconate, vitamins B2, B6, B12 and C which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to normal energy-yielding metabolism Iron contributes to normal red blood cell (supported by vitamins B6 and B12) and haemoglobin formation. Vitamin C increases iron absorption

Ingredients

Aqueous Herbal Extract (70 %) from: Roselle Flower (Hibiscus Sabdariffa), Camomile Flower (Matricaria Recutita), Fennel Fruit (Foeniculum Vulgare), Spinach Leaf (Spinacia Oleracea), Mixture of Fruit Juice Concentrates (27 %) of: Grape, Pear, Blackcurrant Juice, Cherry, Blackberry, Carrot, Iron (as Ferrous Gluconate), Aqueous Rosehip Soft Extract (Rosa Canina) Containing 4 % Vitamin C, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Riboflavin (as Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate, Sodium), Thiamin (as Thiamin, Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

Free From: Milk

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Shake bottle well before use. Use the measuring cap provided. Adults and children over 12 years : 10 ml twice daily approx. 30 min. before morning and evening meals. Children 6 - 12 years: 10 ml once daily. Children 3 - 5 years: 5 ml once daily. The indicated recommended daily dose should not be exceeded.

Additives