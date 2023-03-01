We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Salus Floradix Liquid Iron Formula 250 Ml

Salus Floradix Liquid Iron Formula 250 Ml

Salus Floradix Liquid Iron Formula 250 Ml
Floradix contains organic iron (II) from ferrous gluconate, vitamins B2, B6, B12 and C which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and to normal energy-yielding metabolism. In addition, iron contributes to normal red blood cell (supported by vitamins B6 and B12) and haemoglobin formation. Furthermore, vitamin C increases iron absorption.Floradix liquid contains iron from ferrous gluconate which is a particularly absorbable form.Floradix is easy to take and helps safeguard the balance of iron and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12 and C.As these nutrients are already dissolved, they are absorbed more quickly by the digestive system compared to tablets.Floradix contains selected herbs and several fruit juice concentrates for a pleasant taste.Floradix contains no alcohol, preservatives, colourings or artificial flavourings. It is lactose free and suitable for vegetarians.Floradix is suitable for women, including expectant and lactating mothers, children, adolescents, the elderly, convalescents and those with an active lifestyle.
Contains herbal extracts and fruit juice concentratesFood supplementNo preservatives or colouringsNo lactose
Pack size: 250ML
Iron, vitamin B2, B6, B12 and C contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Aqueous Herbal Extract (54 %) from: Carrot Root (Daucus carota), Nettle Leaf (Urtica dioica), Spinach Leaf (Spinacia oleracea), Couch Grass Root (Agropyron repens), Fennel Fruit (Foeniculum vulgare), Kelp Thallus (Macrocystis pyrifera), Roselle Flower (Hibiscus sabdariffa), Mixture of Fruit Juice Concentrates (29 %) of: Pear, Grape, Blackcurrant Juice, Blackberry, Cherry, Orange, Red Beet, Carob Extract, Water, Lemon, Apple, Aqueous Yeast Extract, Honey, Aqueous Rosehip Soft Extract (Rosa canina) Containing 4 % Vitamin C, Iron (as Ferrous Gluconate), Wheat Germ Extract, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavours, Thiamin (as Thiamin Hydrochloride), Riboflavin (as Riboflavin 5'-Phosphate, Sodium), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Shake bottle well before use.Use the measuring cap provided.Adults and children over 12 years: 10 ml twice daily approx.30 min. before morning and evening meals.Children 6 - 12 years: 10 ml once daily.Children 3 - 5 years: 5 ml once daily.The indicated recommended daily dose should not be exceeded.

Additives

Free From Artificial PreservativesFree From ColoursFree From Preservatives

