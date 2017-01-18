Zebra Grip Ballpoint Pens Asstd 10 Pack

Great style
My boy loves his pens as he loves writing stories and I would recommend anybody buying this product.
PEN MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD.
No stalling with this smooth writing utensil; no scribbling required, just an easy flow of vocabulary and writing skills with which you have been endowed. With easy grip band this pen is remarkably consistent and not likely to cut a swathe should it drop to the floor.
Great products!
Great product! Love it! I use it everyday and I'll definitely recommend it to friends and colleagues.
Great pens for school
I bought these for my daughter to take to school. It's a great pack with all the colours she needs and they seem to last for a good while.
comfortable grip
Very good value for money, comfortable design. Does what it supposed to do