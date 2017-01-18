By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zebra Grip Ballpoint Pens Asstd 10 Pack

4.5(5)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.30/each

  • Ballpoint
  • Cushioned rubber grip
  • Translucent barrel
  • Metal pocket clip
  • The ZEBRA Z-Grip assorted colour pens are a retractable ballpoint pen. Featuring a rubber grip adding comfort and control - the pen won't slip out of your fingers and keeps your hand cushioned while writing. Through the translucent barrel you can monitor ink supply and immediately identify the ink colour you're looking for. Also featuring a metal pocket clip, allowing hands free portability.
  • Medium
  • Retractable
  • Comfort grip
  • Ink colour as grip

Produce of

Made in China

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months

  • www.zebrapen.co.uk

36 Months

10 x Ballpoint

Not suitable for children under 36 months

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great style

5 stars

My boy loves his pens as he loves writing stories and I would recommend anybody buying this product.

PEN MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD.

5 stars

No stalling with this smooth writing utensil; no scribbling required, just an easy flow of vocabulary and writing skills with which you have been endowed. With easy grip band this pen is remarkably consistent and not likely to cut a swathe should it drop to the floor.

Great products!

5 stars

Great product! Love it! I use it everyday and I'll definitely recommend it to friends and colleagues.

Great pens for school

5 stars

I bought these for my daughter to take to school. It's a great pack with all the colours she needs and they seem to last for a good while.

comfortable grip

3 stars

Very good value for money, comfortable design. Does what it supposed to do

