Colman's Season & Shake Rich Beef Casserole Mix 40G

Product Description
- A seasoning mix with a special blend of herbs and spices, including nutmeg for beef casserole.
- This packet of Colman's Rich Beef Casserole Season & Shake helps you to create tasty meals the whole family will enjoy. This dual pack includes a baking bag and a seasoning mix - the special cooking bag helps seal in all the delicious flavours. Simply place the fresh ingredients in the shopping list below and the seasoning into the bag and bake. This ‘cook in the bag' method keeps the beef tender, succulent and full of flavour! Shopping List (serves 4)
- 500g casserole beef
- 200g carrots
- 150g mushrooms
- 1 onion
- Make It
- Preheat oven to 200°C (fan assisted 180°C), Gas mark 6. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use, later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place all ingredients in the bag, pour in the water and add seasoning from bottom sachet.
- Season It
- Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand shake very gently, until the ingredients are evenly coated in seasoning. Place in an oven proof dish so that the bag is sideways.
- Bake It
- Place dish on middle shelf for 1 hour 15 minutes. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). When cooked cut open the bag (attention: hot steam), check meat is fully cooked and place in a serving dish. Serve with mashed potatoes.
- Serves 4
- This dual pack includes a special baking bag and a seasoning mix which blend tomatoes, herbs and warm spices to create a rich and hearty dish that's so easy to make. Simply add the fresh ingredients and seasoning to the bag, bake and enjoy!
- About the bag: Do not increase the amount of fresh ingredients above the recipe recommendation. Rest the bag on a work surface when adding ingredients, only shake contents very gently and hold the bag firmly at the base at all times. Take care when opening the contents as steam will be hot. Do not use with switched on grill function. Do not use in the microwave.
- Why not try serving your Rich Beef Casserole with mashed potatoes.
- No added MSG
- Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies and children. Discover the rest of our range and more about Colman’s and our heritage at https://www.colmans.co.uk/. At Colman’s we believe you deserve the very best. That’s why we select quality ingredients for all our recipes, which are seasonally harvested to deliver great tasting family favourites. We use only the highest quality herbs & vegetables and let them grow as nature intended. We work closely with our farmers to ensure our vegetables are harvested at exactly the right moment to deliver the taste we are famous for. We are also working hard to protect the planet by enrolling our farmers on a sustainable agriculture programme called ‘Growing for the Future’, which ensures that our vegetable crops are both well looked after today and protected in the future. Read more at https://www.colmans.co.uk/colmans-story
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
WHEAT flour, potato starch, salt, flavourings (contain BARLEY, WHEAT), tomato powder (9.5%), sugar, yeast extract, palm fat, spices (garlic powder, pepper, cloves, nutmeg), onion powder, BARLEY malt extract, thyme, rosemary, caramel syrup, bay leaves powder, maltodextrin, lemon juice powder. May contain milk, egg, celery and mustard
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: MAKE IT Preheat oven to 200° C (fan assisted 180° C), Gas mark 6. Tear open top of pack and remove folded bag. Peel off sticker and unwrap, keeping hold of blue tie to use later. Resting the bag on a work surface, gently place all ingredients in the bag, pour in the water and add seasoning from bottom sachet. Step 2: SEASON IT Close and tie bag with blue tie, approx 2cm from the opening. Supporting the weight of the bag with one hand shake very gently, until the ingredients are evenly coated in seasoning. Place in an oven proof dish so that the bag is sideways. Step 3: BAKE IT Place dish on middle shelf for 1 hour15 minutes. Allow room for bag to expand when cooking (bag must not touch sides or top of oven). When cooked cut open the bag (attention: hot steam), check meat is fully cooked and place in a serving dish. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Name and address
- Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|478 kJ
|1379 kJ
|1243 kJ
|15%
|Energy (kcal)
|114 kcal
|328 kcal
|296 kcal
|15%
|Fat (g)
|5.3 g
|4.6 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|1.3 g
|2.1 g
|3.4 g
|17%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|4.6 g
|57 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|2 g
|18 g
|5.2 g
|6%
|Fibre (g)
|1.2 g
|4.2 g
|3.1 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|12 g
|12 g
|31 g
|62%
|Salt (g)
|0.7 g
|15.5 g
|1.8 g
|30%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 260 g. ( Pack contains 4 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
