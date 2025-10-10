By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pulsin Premium Whey Protein Isolate 250G

5(1)Write a review
Pulsin Premium Whey Protein Isolate 250G
£ 13.00
£5.20/100g

Product Description

  • Premium Whey Protein Powder
  • A Protein Content Of 90%
  • Combination Of Cross-Flow Ultrafiltration
  • 100% Vegetarian
  • Pulsin Premium Whey Protein has the highest protein content of all our powders and is a great source of calcium, vital for muscles and bones. Our protein powder are natural and unflavoured, great for adding to your favourite recipes to boost your daily protein intake.
  • A dessertspoon of Pulsin Premium Whey Protein stirred into natural yogurt and sweetened with honey or maple syrup makes a deliciously creamy high protein snack.
  • At Pulsin we're passionate about creating innovative, healthy food designed for wellbeing and great taste. We source only the finest natural ingredients and use minimal processing in our Gloucestershire factory, which is powered by 100% renewable energy.
  • Simply stir into porridge, cereals or desserts
  • Natural & unflavoured
  • Rich in essential amino acids from grass fed cow's milk
  • 93% Protein
  • No added sugar or sweeteners
  • Low fat
  • Made using hormone free milk from UK grass fed cows
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Whey Protein Isolate Powder (Milk), Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Nuts & Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months of opening. For best result end date, see stamp.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended Serving: A 10g serving (1 heaped dessertspoon) provides 9.3g of protein. Use 1-3 servings per day to fortify foods. Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Number of uses

(25 x 10g servings)

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Pulsin Ltd,
  • Units 14-16 Brunel Court,
  • Waterwells Business Park,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 2AL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 10gPer 100g
Energy 161kJ (38kcal)1610kJ (385kcal)
Fat 0.0g0.3g
of which saturates 0.0g0.1g
Carbohydrate 0.3g2.5g
of which sugars 0.3g2.5g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 9.3g93.0g
Salt 0.05g0.50g
Calcium (% NRV*)45mg (6% NRV)450mg (56% NRV)
Alanine4.7
Arginine2.0
Aspartic acid10.2
Cysteine2.0
Glutamic acid16.8
Glycine1.3
Histidine1.6
Isoleucine*6.0
Leucine*9.9
Lysine8.9
Methionine2.0
Phenylalanine2.8
Proline5.1
Serine4.3
Threonine6.2
Tryptophan1.3
Tyrosine2.4
Valine*5.5
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
Average Amino Acid Composition (*=BCCA)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Taste pretty good

5 stars

Bought this because I couldnt digest whey concentrate. Taste pretty good and can easily be added to food and drinks.

