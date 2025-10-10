Pulsin Pea Protein Isolate Powder 250G

Product Description
- Pea Protein Powder
- A Balanced Supply Of Amino Acids
- Alternative To Avoid Dairy And Soya Based Proteins
- Good Digestive Quality
- Enjoy as part of balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Pulsin Pea Protein is the most versatile protein powder in our range. It has a neutral flavour and can be easily mixed with sweet or savoury dishes to boost your daily protein intake. It is also heat stable making it great for hot soups and casseroles.
- At Pulsin we're passionate about creating innovative, healthy food designed for wellbeing and great taste. We source only the finest natural ingredients and use minimal processing in our Gloucestershire factory, which is powered by 100% renewable energy.
- 80% protein
- Simply stir into soups, cereals or desserts
- Natural & unflavoured
- Pure protein powder
- Rich in iron & zinc
- No added sugar or sweeteners
- Soya free
- Made with Belgian or French peas
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Pea Protein Isolate
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts & Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.For best before end date, see stamp.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Serving: A 10g serving (1 heaped dessertspoon) provides 8.0g of protein. Use 1-3 servings per day to fortify foods.
Number of uses
25 x 10g servings
Name and address
- Pulsin Ltd,
- Units 14-16 Brunel Court,
- Waterwells Business Park,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 2AL,
- UK.
Return to
- pulsin.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 10g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|170kJ (41kcal)
|1697kJ (406kcal)
|Fat
|0.9g
|9.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.0g
|80.0g
|Salt
|0.49g
|4.90g
|Iron (% NRV*)
|1.5mg (11% NRV)
|15.0mg (107% NRV)
|Zinc (% NRV*)
|0.6mg (6% NRV)
|5.5mg (55% NRV)
|-
|g/100g
|Alanine
|3.4
|Arginine
|7.0
|Aspartic acid
|9.2
|Cysteine
|0.8
|Glutamic acid
|13.4
|Glycine
|3.3
|Histidine
|2.0
|Isoleucine*
|3.6
|Leucine*
|6.7
|Lysine
|5.8
|Methionine
|0.9
|Phenylalanine
|4.4
|Proline
|3.6
|Serine
|4.2
|Threonine
|3.1
|Tryptophan
|0.8
|Tyrosine
|3.0
|Valine*
|4.0
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|Average Amino Acid Composition (* = BCAA)
|-
|-
