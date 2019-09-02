Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser Assorted

Avoid
Doesn't stick to any surface. Our bathroom is tiled and it will not stick for more than 5 seconds. Would avoid
Useless
I've bought other Munchkin products and found them to be great but this one failed the first and most important test - sticking to the tiled wall! Took it back immediately and got a refund (thanks Tesco!).
Great for keeping the toys tidy!
Really pleased with the product, easy wipe clean and keeps bathroom tidy
Doesn't work if you want to keep in a bath
Despite reading reviews I still bought this item. Unfortunately they were right. The suckers,although adjustable, are really designed to attach to a square corner (like a tiled wall) and they don't actually fit a slightly curves edge of a bath. The suckers also slip when wet. The material gets very waterlogged when wet toys are put into it and as a result it starts to smell very musty after a couple of weeks. I did put it in the washing machine, but still it started to smell after a couple more bath times.
disappointing
Doesnt stick very well, Pads keep coming off, Cant hold any weight.
Brilliant product
I have been looking for a bath organiser that isn't a white netted bag, and this colourful corner organiser is just perfect or my little bathroom. It is sizeable enough to hold all my little ones bath and her tile letters as well. I was a little disappointed it wasn't in the colours shown but its still lovely and very useful. The 4 suction pad function is useful as it can hold a lot more than you would think to look at it. I'm very happy with the product and have recommended it to friends.
Great idea!
Purchased before we moved to try to tidy up children's bath toys however, the bath organiser wouldn't stick to the tiles (they were textured!). we have since moved and the bath tidy is working well in the new bathroom (although think we might need another one!). It does come unstuck sometimes but still glad I purchased as the bathroom is looking a bit tidier!
Very good product
Was a bit gutted it was blue and not pink but does what it's supposed to do and very happy with it :)
Flush corners required
Unfortunately this doesn't work for us as we don't have definite corners round the bath
Great product
This is a brilliant bath toy tidy, but it won't stick to tiles with a raised pattern. Tiles have to be completely smooth.