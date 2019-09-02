By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(23)Write a review
Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser Assorted
  • Keep bathtime cool, calm and collected with this organiser that keeps toys contained and off the tub floor.
  • Have bath toys slowly taken over the family bath? There's no need to limit the fun when you can keep the mess cornered instead! The Munchkin Corner Bath Organiser is made of mildew-resistant material and provides an easy storage solution for your little one's growing collection of bath toys, squirters, crayons and more. Its net front allows you to quickly locate your child's favourite toys, while a drain hole at the bottom keeps them clean and dry after use. This handy toy container attaches to the corner of your wall with suction cups, keeping everything organised and off the bath floor - so you're no longer tripping over the bath toys your little squirt leaves behind. Toys not included. 4 adjustable suction cups adhere toy organiser firmly to wall and allow for avoidance of grout lines. 6 Months +
  • Mildew-resistant bath toy storage solution
  • Netted front allows toys to quickly air dry

Information

Lower age limit

6 Months

23 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

Doesn't stick to any surface. Our bathroom is tiled and it will not stick for more than 5 seconds. Would avoid

Useless

1 stars

I've bought other Munchkin products and found them to be great but this one failed the first and most important test - sticking to the tiled wall! Took it back immediately and got a refund (thanks Tesco!).

Great for keeping the toys tidy!

5 stars

Really pleased with the product, easy wipe clean and keeps bathroom tidy

Doesn't work if you want to keep in a bath

1 stars

Despite reading reviews I still bought this item. Unfortunately they were right. The suckers,although adjustable, are really designed to attach to a square corner (like a tiled wall) and they don't actually fit a slightly curves edge of a bath. The suckers also slip when wet. The material gets very waterlogged when wet toys are put into it and as a result it starts to smell very musty after a couple of weeks. I did put it in the washing machine, but still it started to smell after a couple more bath times. 

disappointing

1 stars

Doesnt stick very well, Pads keep coming off, Cant hold any weight.

Brilliant product

5 stars

I have been looking for a bath organiser that isn't a white netted bag, and this colourful corner organiser is just perfect or my little bathroom. It is sizeable enough to hold all my little ones bath and her tile letters as well. I was a little disappointed it wasn't in the colours shown but its still lovely and very useful. The 4 suction pad function is useful as it can hold a lot more than you would think to look at it. I'm very happy with the product and have recommended it to friends.

Great idea!

4 stars

Purchased before we moved to try to tidy up children's bath toys however, the bath organiser wouldn't stick to the tiles (they were textured!). we have since moved and the bath tidy is working well in the new bathroom (although think we might need another one!). It does come unstuck sometimes but still glad I purchased as the bathroom is looking a bit tidier!

Very good product

5 stars

Was a bit gutted it was blue and not pink but does what it's supposed to do and very happy with it :)

Flush corners required

3 stars

Unfortunately this doesn't work for us as we don't have definite corners round the bath

Great product

5 stars

This is a brilliant bath toy tidy, but it won't stick to tiles with a raised pattern. Tiles have to be completely smooth.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

