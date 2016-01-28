By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape

4.5(6)Write a review
Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Brown Packaging Tape
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for taping up parcels, & carrying out minor repairs
  • An all-purpose packaging tape that can be applied to most surfaces
  • Great for mailing & moving
  • This 50mm x 25m, all-purpose brown packaging Duck Tape® is ideal for taping up parcels, and carrying-out minor repairs. The packaging tape can be applied to most surfaces, and is just what you need when moving house or mailing a large number of parcels.
  • Great for mailing and moving
  • Ideal for parcels
  • All-purpose

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says on the tin

5 stars

Handy tape for lots of uses round the house etc Good value.

As described

5 stars

Arrived in good time & condition. Product as expected

good tape

3 stars

good tape but very expensive for what it is not bad quality

Holds ok once taped but too easy to be torn

3 stars

Taped moving boxes. It was difficult not to tear the tape apart before taping. The tape is also very thin so not easy to find the end after each usage. Once taped it holds ok.

does exactly what it needs to

5 stars

Good product, strong and does exactly what it needs to. Would buy again as good price too and picked it up locally.

Good Quality Tape

5 stars

Great price, decent quality and a good length so you dont run out in 5 mins

