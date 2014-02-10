By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Black

4(1)Write a review
Duck Tape 50Mm X 25M Black
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • Duck Tape original is ideal for fixing, binding and repairing. It sticks to most surfaces for hundreds of uses indoors and out. Duck tape original is heavy duty, strong and waterproof, although it is not suitable for total immersion in water. It can be used to mount, seal, reinforce, protect and to bundle or identify items.
  • Heavy duty, strong and waterproof
  • Suitable for fixing, binding and repairing
  • Multi-purpose

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

quality

4 stars

This was at a reasonable price so i thought im going for it, it was a good choice, pay a little extra and get quality, it does everything what it should do plus more

Usually bought next

Tesco Basics Duct Tape

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Keep It Handy Duct Tape 10M

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Parcel Tape 48Mmx66m

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Pritt Stick 22g 3 Pack

£ 4.00
£1.34/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here