Frogtape Masking Tape 24Mm X 41.1M

Great product
I bought this two weeks back and was impressed how it works, first time I used it and it's amazing how your painted lines appear so straight.
Wish I had tried it sooner!
Thought this product was excellent. I used it to mask windows on the glass and so much better than ordinary masking tape that bleeds. Gives a very professional job even by an amateur
Amazing product
Really couldn't have managed without it and much cheaper at Tesco
brilliant for painting stripes on walls.
very happy with results, came away from walls and left no mess.
One of the best available but still exercise caution with new paint
Tthe green standard Frogtape standard painters tape was very good - it left a very clean, sharp line but it still took off a substantial amount of paint from the surface it was adhered to, even though I left it for approx 5 days before I used the Frogtape on it. I don't know if it is completely unavoidable for some paint to be stripped, or if Frogtape do a slightly lower-tack version of this tape which might be better to seek out if you are putting it on a freshly painted surface that will leave you very frustrated if you have to do a patchwork repair on (which I did, despite spending £5+ for each roll of this stuff). Again though it did leave a very very clean line and the paint did not bleed through except for the areas where I really glooped paint on, in the vain hope that edging-in would be quicker if I did this.
Does the job well
Does what it says, no paint bleed and didn't peel away the paint from the wall when removed.