Frogtape Masking Tape 24Mm X 41.1M

5(6)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Multi Surface Painter's Masking Tape
  • Keeps paint out & lines sharp
  • Suitable for use on cured paint, wood, glass & metal
  • Designed for use with emulsion paint
  • For more details, please visit www.frogtape.co.uk
  • For visuals, visit the how-to section of www.frogtape.co.uk
  • See tape core for additional information. Also visit the "FAQs" and how-to sections of www.frogtrape.co.uk
  • Looking after your FrogTape
  • Protect the edge from damage and debris by storing the unused portion of FrogTape in this canister. Use the empty canister for storage of nuts, bolts, screws, nails etc.
  • Be Creative!
  • Set free your imagination and use FrogTape to help you create many stylish designs for your home, such as stripes and diamond patterns.
  • For lots of ideas, please visit www.frogtape.co.uk
  • Multi-surface! For best results, please read and follow these tips.
  • FrogTape is the only painter's masking tape treated with PaintBlock® Technology. It reacts with emulsion paint and instantly gels to form a micro-barrier that seals the edges of the tape, preventing paint bleed.
  • Why is FrogTape® different from any other painter's masking tape?
  • FrogTape is the only painter's masking tape treated with PaintBlock® technology.
  • PaintBlock is a super-absorbent polymer which reacts with emulsion paint and instantly gels to form a micro-barrier that seals the edges of the tape, preventing paint bleed. The result: Very sharp paint lines!
  • On which surfaces can I apply FrogTape® Multi-Surface?
  • FrogTape® Multi-Surface can be used on cured painted walls and trim, glass, metal and more.
  • If using masking tape on wallpaper, we recommend FrogTape® Delicate Surface Masking Tape.
  • What is the difference between dry time and cured time?
  • FrogTape® Multi-Surface should only be applied to cured surfaces. In relation to paint, "cured" does not mean the same thing as "dry". The curing of paint takes place on a chemical level and is not just the evaporation of liquid from the paint. A cured paint will be a solid state throughout, no just dry to the touch. An emulsion paint may feel dry within hours after painting but factors such as humidity, paint colour, and the number of coats will impact how long it takes it to actually cure, sometimes up to a few weeks. Most of the curing process usually occurs within 3 days but we recommend testing FrogTape® Multi-Surface in an inconspicuous area if you have concerns about your paint being cured.
  • How long can I leave the tape on my surface before I start painting?
  • FrogTape® Multi-Surface can be applied up to 21 days before you paint.
  • It is UV resistant and can be applied up to 7 days if in direct sunlight.
  • Why is FrogTape® not sticking to my surface?
  • This can be due to the surface being dusty or due to humidity levels in your room.
  • Keeps paint out
  • Keeps lines sharp
  • Mega roll over 40m!
  • For use on: Cured painted surfaces, wood trim, glass, metal
  • The only tape treated with paint block seals tape edges

Information

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • How should I apply FrogTape®?
  • Step 1: Clean and dry the surface.
  • Step 2: Apply FrogTape® in small sections. Do no stretch the tape.
  • Step 3: Use a flat tool to secure FrogTape to the surface.
  • When and how should I remove FrogTape?
  • Remove immediately after painting. Do not wait for the paint to dry completely. Leaning masking tape in place for too long may make it difficult to remove and my cause damage to the surface. If paint is dry, gently score the edges of the tape with a razor before removing. Remove slowly, folding the tape almost all the way onto itself.
  • If the tape begins to lift or pull off the surface underneath, this probably means you have masked on a poorly bonded surface. Try using a hair dryer.
  • Heat softens the tape's adhesive.
  • My surface is textured - How should I use FrogTape®?
  • Textured surfaces require specialised techniques for sealing the tape to help achieve a clean line.
  • We recommend you test before use.
  • Step 1: Apply tape on wall adjacent to the one you will be painting.
  • Step 2: Firmly secure the tape by pushing it down with your fingers into each "nook and cranny".
  • Step 3: Secure the tape by pressing it down with a flat tool.
  • Step 4: Using the original colour of the wall adjacent to the one to be painted, apply a very thin coat of paint along the edge of the tape. This will activate PaintBlock and will seal the edge of the tape.
  • Let the pant dry to the touch.
  • Step 5: Using the colour you want to paint your accent wall with, apply a coat of paint along the edge tape.
  • Step 6: Paint the rest of your wall.
  • Step 7: Run a cutter lightly along the edge of the tape in the corner.
  • Step 8: Remove slowly, folding the tape almost all the way onto itself.
  • Important
  • Surfaces and substrates do vary, so it is important to test before use on all surfaces, including those with texture, for complete compatibility with your substrate and coating. FrogTape® was designed for use with emulsion and water based paint, the use of some solvent-based coatings may change the characters of this tape. Use only on clean, dry surfaces. Allow paint to cure (dry) for at least 3 days before applying FrogTape® Multi-Surface.
  • Take extra care when applying FrogTape® to ceilings.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Shurtape UK Ltd,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 7DN.

Return to

  • Shurtape UK Ltd,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 7DN.
  • For more information
  • www.frogtape.co.uk
  • Tel 01442 275311
  • info@shurtapeuk.com

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

I bought this two weeks back and was impressed how it works, first time I used it and it's amazing how your painted lines appear so straight.

Wish I had tried it sooner!

5 stars

Thought this product was excellent. I used it to mask windows on the glass and so much better than ordinary masking tape that bleeds. Gives a very professional job even by an amateur

Amazing product

5 stars

Really couldn't have managed without it and much cheaper at Tesco

brilliant for painting stripes on walls.

5 stars

very happy with results, came away from walls and left no mess.

One of the best available but still exercise caution with new paint

4 stars

Tthe green standard Frogtape standard painters tape was very good - it left a very clean, sharp line but it still took off a substantial amount of paint from the surface it was adhered to, even though I left it for approx 5 days before I used the Frogtape on it. I don't know if it is completely unavoidable for some paint to be stripped, or if Frogtape do a slightly lower-tack version of this tape which might be better to seek out if you are putting it on a freshly painted surface that will leave you very frustrated if you have to do a patchwork repair on (which I did, despite spending £5+ for each roll of this stuff). Again though it did leave a very very clean line and the paint did not bleed through except for the areas where I really glooped paint on, in the vain hope that edging-in would be quicker if I did this.

Does the job well

5 stars

Does what it says, no paint bleed and didn't peel away the paint from the wall when removed.

