Bold Gel Blue Crystal Rain 888Ml

5(733)Write a review
image 1 of Bold Gel Blue Crystal Rain 888Ml
£ 4.00
£4.51/litre
  • Clean, crisp and natural, Bold Spring Awakening Washing Liquid Gel feels like a fresh spring evening has soaked into your fabrics, brimming with notes of blooming flowers. Intensify the irresistible scent and hang your clothes out on the line to dry in the glorious spring sunshine. Unlike traditional washing powder, Bold Gel allows for easy pre-treatment!
  • Washing Liquid Gel for Brilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor freshness
  • Outstanding results even at 30°C
  • Enjoy the refreshing scent of Spring Awakening
  • Try the Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent Booster
  • Also available as All-in-1 Pods for even more freshness
  • Pack size: 888ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

0.888l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.

733 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the Spring awakening scent and trying to be more conscious with my washing by doing 30degree cycles. Definitely would use this gel again, left my clothes smelling amazing as usual and clean and soft.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the Spring awakening scent and trying to be more conscious with my washing by doing 30degree cycles. Definitely would use this gel again, left my clothes smelling amazing as usual and clean and soft.

Excellent!

5 stars

Good fragrance but could last longer. Clean even in a cold wash

Excellent!

5 stars

Cleaned my laundry well, left it soft and smelling lovely. The scent was long lasting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this product, the smell is amazing and lasts so long, especially when used with Lenor blue

Excellent!

5 stars

It’s a bit much sometime but is work well with the lenro unstoppable and the smell is so good thank goodness

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product, I've used the bold 2 in 1 gel for years but the sparkling bloom is definitely my favourite! Can use it on a 30 degree wash and it still brings the clothes out clean and smelling delightful love love love

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this scent!! I tend to prefer liquid as I find that gels leave residue but this doesn’t leave any residue at all!! And I fjnd I’m not using as much in a wash as I would with a liquid.

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells absolutely amazing, cleans well and leaves clothes soft and fresh

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my favourite scent, I live them all but this is the one I can smell all the time. Fragrance lasts for ages

Offer

