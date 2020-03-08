Bold Gel Blue Crystal Rain 888Ml

Excellent!
Love the Spring awakening scent and trying to be more conscious with my washing by doing 30degree cycles. Definitely would use this gel again, left my clothes smelling amazing as usual and clean and soft.
Good fragrance but could last longer. Clean even in a cold wash
Cleaned my laundry well, left it soft and smelling lovely. The scent was long lasting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love this product, the smell is amazing and lasts so long, especially when used with Lenor blue
It’s a bit much sometime but is work well with the lenro unstoppable and the smell is so good thank goodness
I love this product, I've used the bold 2 in 1 gel for years but the sparkling bloom is definitely my favourite! Can use it on a 30 degree wash and it still brings the clothes out clean and smelling delightful love love love
I love this scent!! I tend to prefer liquid as I find that gels leave residue but this doesn’t leave any residue at all!! And I fjnd I’m not using as much in a wash as I would with a liquid.
Smells absolutely amazing, cleans well and leaves clothes soft and fresh
This is my favourite scent, I live them all but this is the one I can smell all the time. Fragrance lasts for ages