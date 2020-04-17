By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fairy Excel Gel Non Bio. 888Ml

5(1603)Write a review
Fairy Excel Gel Non Bio. 888Ml
£ 5.25
£5.92/litre
  • Discover the power of gentle care in a cold wash with Fairy Non Bio Washing Liquid. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin. Fairy Non Bio leaves clothes brilliantly clean and feeling gentle next to precious skin even in a cold wash. Its viscuous formula makes Fairy Non Bio Gel easy to use - just pop the right amount in the attached dosing cap, and add that direct to the heart of your wash, so all those magical Fairy ingredients can get to work straight away. Use with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 16 washes based on 50ml per wash. *Online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70.
  • Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70)
  • Gentle Clean even in a Cold Wash
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Awarded with the Skin Health Alliance Seal
  • Cleans clothes brilliantly
  • Huggably soft for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 888ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

888 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1603 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product it’s all I use on my kids and it’s just perfect in every way possible

Excellent!

5 stars

My sons clothes are washed with this as he has allergies and this is the only one that does not give him rashes.

Excellent!

5 stars

I started using this when I had my little boy in 2018 and I will never use anything else! Fantastic product. I have never had any issues along with the fairy fabric conditioner our clothes smell and feel amazing 10/10

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing!!! I highly recommend this for sensitive skin... leaves clothes feeling soft but smelly beautiful not too harsh too

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used Fairy for washing clothes since my son was born in 1987 it is amazing and gentle on skin from birth to elderly. Use it you wont regret it and the smell when used with the Fabric Conditioner is fabulous and long lasting. I will not use anything else Fairy is my go to always.

Excellent!

5 stars

My sons have eczema and fairy non bio is the only thing I use to clean the whole Family’s clothes it is very good and cleans our clothes well

Excellent!

5 stars

I Always Use This On My Babies Clothes & Bedding it is lovely for her soft skin. It Smells amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Great cleaning doesn’t fade you washing!washing smells clean.Removes all stains ?

Excellent!

5 stars

Used this when my son was a baby and now I use this for my twin granddaughters as its smells so soothing and leaves your laundry super super soft, never fails me. I use a variety of products and this is one of my favourite

Excellent!

5 stars

I suffer from really sensitive skin and this is the only product that does not irritate my skin I LOVE it

1-10 of 1603 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fairy Original Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

£ 2.50
£2.11/litre

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Washes 4L

£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here