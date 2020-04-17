Fairy Excel Gel Non Bio. 888Ml

Excellent!
Love this product it’s all I use on my kids and it’s just perfect in every way possible
My sons clothes are washed with this as he has allergies and this is the only one that does not give him rashes.
I started using this when I had my little boy in 2018 and I will never use anything else! Fantastic product. I have never had any issues along with the fairy fabric conditioner our clothes smell and feel amazing 10/10
Amazing!!! I highly recommend this for sensitive skin... leaves clothes feeling soft but smelly beautiful not too harsh too
I have used Fairy for washing clothes since my son was born in 1987 it is amazing and gentle on skin from birth to elderly. Use it you wont regret it and the smell when used with the Fabric Conditioner is fabulous and long lasting. I will not use anything else Fairy is my go to always.
My sons have eczema and fairy non bio is the only thing I use to clean the whole Family’s clothes it is very good and cleans our clothes well
I Always Use This On My Babies Clothes & Bedding it is lovely for her soft skin. It Smells amazing
Great cleaning doesn’t fade you washing!washing smells clean.Removes all stains ?
Used this when my son was a baby and now I use this for my twin granddaughters as its smells so soothing and leaves your laundry super super soft, never fails me. I use a variety of products and this is one of my favourite
I suffer from really sensitive skin and this is the only product that does not irritate my skin I LOVE it