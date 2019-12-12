Tesco Persimmons Minimum 3 Pack

Rock hard
Rock hard. 2 weeks in fruit bowl and still hard.
Waste of money
Bought these 10 days ago on my last shop. They are still as hard as rocks. They are not going to ripen.....it's obvious. Don't waste your money on them.
Great product!
Really sweet & yummy
Golden Vitamin ballI
I purchase 5 packs 31st October , whole family being eating 1 a day , absolutely delicious will definitely be purchasing more tomorrow .
want to know why?. persimons have gone down from b
want to know why?. persimons have gone down from being a tennis ball size to now being a golf ball size. yet still being the same price. £1 x 3. absolutely love this fruit. just annoyed with change of size.
very small
very small fruit comared with same product a few weeks ago
When stored properly and of a decent size these ar
When stored properly and of a decent size these are wonderfully sweet. However the quality tesco disposables from excellent to almost rotten ! Size carts greatly as well. Tesco take note !!!