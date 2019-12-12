By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Persimmons Minimum 3 Pack

3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Persimmons Minimum 3 Pack
£ 0.80
£0.27/each

Offer

One typical Persimmon serving
  • Energy206kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 81kcal

Product Description

  • Persimmon.
  • Hand picked Firm and sweet with a hint of vanilla, can be eaten whole
  • Hand picked Firm and sweet with a hint of vanilla can be eaten whole

Information

Ingredients

Persimmon, Sharon Fruit

Produce of

Produce of Spain, South Africa, Israel

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

11

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical persimmon serving (60g)
Energy343kJ / 81kcal206kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate18.6g11.2g
Sugars18.6g11.2g
Fibre1.6g1.0g
Protein0.8g0.5g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
Vitamin C19mg (24%NRV)11mg (14%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rock hard

1 stars

Rock hard. 2 weeks in fruit bowl and still hard.

Waste of money

1 stars

Bought these 10 days ago on my last shop. They are still as hard as rocks. They are not going to ripen.....it's obvious. Don't waste your money on them.

Great product!

5 stars

Really sweet & yummy

Golden Vitamin ballI

5 stars

I purchase 5 packs 31st October , whole family being eating 1 a day , absolutely delicious will definitely be purchasing more tomorrow .

want to know why?. persimons have gone down from b

5 stars

want to know why?. persimons have gone down from being a tennis ball size to now being a golf ball size. yet still being the same price. £1 x 3. absolutely love this fruit. just annoyed with change of size.

very small

2 stars

very small fruit comared with same product a few weeks ago

When stored properly and of a decent size these ar

3 stars

When stored properly and of a decent size these are wonderfully sweet. However the quality tesco disposables from excellent to almost rotten ! Size carts greatly as well. Tesco take note !!!

