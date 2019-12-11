By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Skinless & Boneless Red Salmon 170G

Tesco Skinless & Boneless Red Salmon 170G
£ 4.00
£2.36/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy546kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 642kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and Boneless Red Salmon.
  • CAUGHT IN THE WILD. Caught in cold Alaskan waters and lightly seasoned for flavour.
  • CAUGHT IN THE WILD.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best before end and site code details: see end of can.

Produce of

Produced in the USA, Caught in the Pacific Ocean

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy642kJ / 153kcal546kJ / 130kcal
Fat6.7g5.7g
Saturates1.3g1.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.2g19.7g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

