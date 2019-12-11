Tesco Skinless & Boneless Red Salmon 170G

- Energy546kJ 130kcal7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 642kJ / 153kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and Boneless Red Salmon.
- CAUGHT IN THE WILD. Caught in cold Alaskan waters and lightly seasoned for flavour.
- CAUGHT IN THE WILD.
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Best before end and site code details: see end of can.
Produce of
Produced in the USA, Caught in the Pacific Ocean
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
Net Contents
170g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|642kJ / 153kcal
|546kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.2g
|19.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
