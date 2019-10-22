Dr Beckmann Glowhite 3 Sheet

It reduces the greying process
I really like these whitener sachets. They work really well when in use with Dr Beckmann "Colour & Dirt Collector" sheets (can be used with other brand). They work better in higher temperatures. Smells fresh. I always wait when they are on offer and then buy 3-4 packs. PS: The product doesn't stop greying but combined with sheets, it greatly reduces the process.
Don’t waste your money......
Don’t waste your money, I bought this to use after my son returned from a festival with mud stains on his white socks and some food marks on t shirts. I pre soaked the items in one sachet of this for an hour, then did the wash. After both of these the items didn’t look any different from when I started, no stains came out at all, so definitely don’t recommend