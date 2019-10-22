By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr Beckmann Glowhite 3 Sheet

Dr Beckmann Glowhite 3 Sheet
£ 1.00
£0.33/each

Product Description

  • Original Glowhite with Stain Remover
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • It's so easy...
  • Washing at low temperatures can leave your whites looking dull and grey. Detergents alone cannot restore lost whiteness and bleach can harm fabrics and colours.
  • Maintain that 'just like new' whiteness by simply popping a sachet in every white wash. The magical ingredients automatically seek out and remove stains, whilst whiteners ensure whites stay white.
  • ...to keep your whites white!
  • Who is Dr. Beckmann?
  • In this corporate world we live in, it's nice to know that ACDOCO remains a family owned and controlled business, as it has been since 1919.
  • And as one of the Companys owners, Dr Beckmann personally remains dedicated towards caring about and solving the most difficult problems associated with laundry, textiles and household cleaning.
  • It is very simple... if it says Dr. Beckmann on the pack, then you know it works, because we care about cleaning.
  • The UK's no.1 whitener
  • It works... keeping whites newer for longer
  • 3 in-wash sachets active formula
  • Whitening at 20°C lower temperature saves energy

Information

Ingredients

Contains among other ingredients: 15-30% Oxygen based bleaching agents, Less than 5% anionic surfactants, Optical brighteners

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use - Please read important information before use
  • Simply pop a sachet into the back of the machine drum on top of the laundry, then add your Usual washing detergent as normal.
  • As the unique combination of whitening agent works on a wide variety of fabrics and temperatures you can turn the dial as low as 20°C or as high as 95C.
  • Wash as normal, always remembering to remove the empty sachet at the end of the wash.
  • Important Information
  • Always check the wash care label and machine instructions before you wash.
  • Suitable for white and colourfast garments
  • Wash matching pieces together.
  • Always remove empty sachet at the end of the wash cycle.

Warnings

  • Warning: Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes. Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.

Name and address

  • ACDOCO,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.

Return to

  • For expert advice write to: Helen Why at Customer Service Dept,
  • ACDOCO,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.
  • Email: helen@acdoco.com
  • www.dr-beckmann.co.uk
  • www.acdoco.com
  • Tel: 0845 017 8000

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Warning: Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If in eyes. Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.

It reduces the greying process

5 stars

I really like these whitener sachets. They work really well when in use with Dr Beckmann "Colour & Dirt Collector" sheets (can be used with other brand). They work better in higher temperatures. Smells fresh. I always wait when they are on offer and then buy 3-4 packs. PS: The product doesn't stop greying but combined with sheets, it greatly reduces the process.

Don’t waste your money......

1 stars

Don’t waste your money, I bought this to use after my son returned from a festival with mud stains on his white socks and some food marks on t shirts. I pre soaked the items in one sachet of this for an hour, then did the wash. After both of these the items didn’t look any different from when I started, no stains came out at all, so definitely don’t recommend

