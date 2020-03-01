Dr Beckmann Service-It Deep Clean 250G

Highly recommend Only meant for the Drum & beyond!
Used it for years, it Completely Cleans the "Guts" of my Machine. Some comments from other reviewers Begger belief!! It is NOT meant to clean the Laundry dispenser or the Rubber Rim in the door.... Something's have to done by hand to get into the Nooks & Crannies & these are 2 examples. I also use the Other Dr Beckmann cleaner with Lime Scale treatment & i find that good too. Highly Recommended.
Don't bother
Useless did not work. waste of money
Great product, the machine smelled much cleaner af
Great product, the machine smelled much cleaner afterwards. It's not going to clean the rubber seal because that's a mildew issue, you need to leave your door open to prevent that and use mold and mildew remover to clean it.
Don’t waste water and electricity on this.
What a load rubbish this was, the rubber seal on the door was filthy, obviously there before I started the two hour 90degree wash but I expected to see it cleaner, not the case.
Used this today. It didn't clean the rubber rim in
Used this today. It didn't clean the rubber rim inside the washing machine. It didn't clean the soap dispenser. Won't buy again.