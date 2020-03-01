By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr Beckmann Service-It Deep Clean 250G

2.5(5)Write a review
£ 3.30
£13.20/kg

Product Description

  • Service-It Deep Clean Washing Machine Cleaner
  • Over time micro-organisms can build up in your washing machine, leading to unpleasant odours and an unhygienic machine. Dr. Beckmann Serve-it Deep Clean kills these micro-organisms leaving it hygienically clean and fresh.
  • Why Active Carbon?
  • Active Carbon is a special ingredient that acts like a magnet to absorb dirt and odours to leave your machine cleaner and fresher.
  • Decades of research for excellent efficacy
  • Top Tip
  • Dr. Beckmann Original Service-it Washing Machine Cleaner
  • For best results, also use Service-It Washing Machine Cleaner (Liquid) to maintain against breakdowns.
  • Dr. Beckmann Brand Promise
  • Dr. Beckmann products represent a pioneering and unrelenting passion to provide the most effective and high quality, in-house solutions for specialist laundry and household cleaning. Our products are the result of extensive research and refinement - for excellent efficacy that you can trust
  • Removes 99.9% of micro-organisms and bacteria
  • Eliminates bad odours
  • Leaves a fresh scent
  • With activated carbon
  • 1 treatment
  • For all machine types
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

15 - 30% Oxygen-based Bleaching Agents, Less than 5 % Zeolites and Anionic Surfactants, Disinfectants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Pour all the Deep Clean powder directly into the empty washing machine drum. Do not fill machine with laundry.
  • Select a main wash cycle at a minimum 60°C without a pre-wash cycle or additional detergent and start the machine.
  • One treatment leaves machine hygienically clean and fresh.
  • After cleaning the washing machine is ready to use.
  • Use every two months or after 30 cycles to remove unpleasant odours to keep your washing machine hygienically clean and fresh.
  • Important Information
  • Always refer to appliance manufacturer's instructions.
  • Wash hands after cleaning the machine.

Warnings

  • DR. BECKMANN SERVICE-IT DEEP CLEAN WASHING MACHINE CLEANER (Disinfection powder)
  • DANGER!
  • Contains silicic acid, sodium salt.
  • Causes serious eye damage. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear eye protection, face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.
  • Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER, a doctor. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
  • Contains 3 g / 100 g TAED and 19,5 g / 100 g SPC as biocidal precursors for production of peracetic acid and 0,5 g / 100 g 6-(phthalimido) peroxyhexanoic acid (PAP).

Name and address

  • ACDOCO,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.

Return to

  • For expert advice write to:
  • Helen Why at Customer Service Dept,
  • ACDOCO,
  • Manchester,
  • M44 5AX.
  • Tel: 0161 359 4130
  • E-mail: helen@acdoco.com
  • www.dr-beckmann.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly recommend Only meant for the Drum & beyond!

5 stars

Used it for years, it Completely Cleans the "Guts" of my Machine. Some comments from other reviewers Begger belief!! It is NOT meant to clean the Laundry dispenser or the Rubber Rim in the door.... Something's have to done by hand to get into the Nooks & Crannies & these are 2 examples. I also use the Other Dr Beckmann cleaner with Lime Scale treatment & i find that good too. Highly Recommended.

Don't bother

1 stars

Useless did not work. waste of money

Great product, the machine smelled much cleaner af

5 stars

Great product, the machine smelled much cleaner afterwards. It's not going to clean the rubber seal because that's a mildew issue, you need to leave your door open to prevent that and use mold and mildew remover to clean it.

Don’t waste water and electricity on this.

1 stars

What a load rubbish this was, the rubber seal on the door was filthy, obviously there before I started the two hour 90degree wash but I expected to see it cleaner, not the case.

Used this today. It didn't clean the rubber rim in

1 stars

Used this today. It didn't clean the rubber rim inside the washing machine. It didn't clean the soap dispenser. Won't buy again.

