Rowse Cut Comb In Acacia Honey 340G
Product Description
- Cut comb in acacia honey
- Much like wine or coffee, honey has lots of naturally occurring different flavours, colours and textures. They vary depending on the country of origin and the type of flowers the bees visit. This is what makes our Rowse Taste Discoveries Honeys the perfect ingredient to sweeten your breakfast, naturally. Rowse Taste Discoveries Honeys are 100% Pure & Natural - just like nature intended: with nothing added and none of the natural goodness taken away.
- Rowse Cut Comb Acacia Honey contains a chunk of real honeycomb in clear Acacia honey and is made by bees feeding from the nectar of the Robinia Pseudoacacia tree, commonly known as black locust. With a light colour, it is delicate and fruity, with a typical waxy flavour and vanilla back notes.
- Strength 1/5: Delicate & Fruity
- About Rowse Honey:
- In 1938, our founder Tony Rowse started beekeeping in a small shed in Ewelme, Oxfordshire as a hobby and he loved it so much he formed the Rowse Honey company. Before long, Tony was sourcing honey from beekeepers all over the UK, then from all over the world. In the 1980s, we had grown so big we moved to Wallingford, Oxfordshire (close to Ewelme) and Tony handed over the reins to his son Richard. Years later, we are very proud to be the nation's favourite honey!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.Best Before End: see side of jar
Produce of
Product of Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect with warm croissants and on hot buttered toast, or simply eaten out of the jar. Pairs well with wine and cheeses.
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Recycling info
Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- OX10 9DE.
Return to
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- OX10 9DE.
- Give us a buzz on 0800 954 8089
- www.rowsehoney.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1398kJ/329kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|81.5g
|of which sugars
|80.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
Safety information
