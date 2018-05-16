Tesco Organic Passata 500G

- Energy244kJ 58kcal3%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars8.2g9%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 98kJ / 23kcal
Product Description
- Organic sieved tomato passata.
- VINE RIPENED Grown in organic fields and harvested at their sweetest
- VINE RIPENED Grown in organic fields and harvested at their sweetest
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Organic tomatoes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid*).
*Denotes non organic ingredient
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. composite widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a carton (250g)
|Energy
|98kJ / 23kcal
|244kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|8.5g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.8g
|Protein
|1.3g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019