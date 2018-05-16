By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Passata 500G

Tesco Organic Passata 500G
£ 0.95
£0.19/100g
1/2 of a carton
  • Energy244kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 98kJ / 23kcal

Product Description

  • Organic sieved tomato passata.
  • VINE RIPENED Grown in organic fields and harvested at their sweetest
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Organic tomatoes, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid*).

*Denotes non organic ingredient

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a carton (250g)
Energy98kJ / 23kcal244kJ / 58kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.4g8.5g
Sugars3.3g8.2g
Fibre1.5g3.8g
Protein1.3g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

