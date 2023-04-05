Bio-Kult Everyday Digestive System 60 Capsules

Food supplementMultistrain ProbioticProtected From The Harsh Acid EnvironmentStore In A Cool Dry PlaceLive bacterial strains:Lactobacillus paracasei PXN® 37™, Lactobacillus plantarum PXN® 47™, Lactobacillus rhamnosus PXN® 54™, Bacillus subtilis PXN® 21®, Bifidobacterium bifidum PXN® 23™, Bifidobacterium breve PXN® 25™, Bifidobacterium longum PXN® 30™, Lactobacillus helveticus PXN® 35™, Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis PXN® 63™, Streptococcus thermophilus PXN® 66™, Bifidobacterium infantis PXN® 27™, Lactobacillus delbrueckii ssp. bulgarians PXN® 39™, Lactobacillus helveticus PXN® 45™, Lactobacillus salivarius PXN® 57™
14 Gut-friendly live bacterial strains - proven to survive the high acidity of stomach acidTake me:Every dayAlongside antibioticsWhen travellingWhen pregnantFrom 3 years and upAs part of a healthy lifestyleLive gut-friendly bacteriaBio-Kult everyday is scientifically developed to target the digestive system. Our advanced multi-strain formulation contains 14 live bacterial strains to complement your existing gut flora and make life a little more digestible.Each capsule contains: 2 Billion live bacteria (2 x 10⁹ CFU)
Formulated in the UK by Our Bio-Kult Scientists
Bio-Kult, PXN and Protexin are registered trademarks of ADM Protexin Ltd. All rights reserved.
Love Your MicrobiomeAdvanced formulationDigestive systemDaily Supplement - Live Bacteria 14 StrainsMaking life more digestible10,000+ Positive ReviewsGluten freeNo artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians
Ingredients
Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Live Bacterial Strains (Milk, Soya), Vegetable Capsule (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose)
Allergy Information
Why do we use Milk and Soya? Milk and Soya are used in the fermentation process. The good news is that the content is at a level that would not affect Lactose intolerant sufferers. Allergen advice: See ingredients list in bold.
Net Contents
60 x Capsules
Preparation and Usage
Directions for useAdults and children 12+: Take up to 4 capsules a day, with food.Children 3-11 years: Give 1-2 capsules daily, with food.When taking antibiotics or travelling: Take 4 capsules a day.Continue for 2 weeks once your antibiotics course finishes and 1 week after you return from travelling.Or get Boosted! Try our extra strength product and take just 1 capsule. Find Bio-Kult Boosted Extra Strength in stores and online.*I'm suitable for use in pregnancy. However, if you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, you are taking any medications or have any medical conditions, please consult your doctor before taking any food supplement.
Additives
Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours