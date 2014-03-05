Bio-Kult 30 Capsules
Product Description
- Food Supplement
- Live bacterial cultures°:
- Lactobacillus casei PXN® 37™, Lactobacillus plantarum PXN® 47™, Lactobacillus rhamnosus PXN® 54™, Bacillus subtilis PXN® 21®, Bifidobacterium bifidum PXN® 23™, Bifidobacterium breve PXN® 25™, Bifidobacterium longum PXN® 30™, Lactobacillus acidophilus PXN® 35™, Lactococcus lactis ssp. lactis PXN® 63™, Streptococcus thermophilus PXN® 66™, Bifidobacterium infantis PXN® 27™, Lactobacillus delbrueckii ssp. bulgaricus PXN® 39™, Lactobacillus helveticus PXN® 45™, Lactobacillus salivarius PXN® 57™.
- Bio-Kult capsules can be pulled apart and the contents sprinkles onto food, mixed with a drink or swallowed whole.
- What are live bacteria?
- Bio-Kult contains live bacteria to complement the existing gut flora naturally present in a healthy person's digestive system.
- Bio-Kult is a scientifically developed, advanced multi-strain formulation containing 14 live bacterial cultures.
- Bio-Kult does not need to be refrigerated and is suitable to be taken:
- Alongside antibiotics
- By babies, toddlers and children
- When travelling
- By vegetarians
- As part of a healthy diet
- When pregnant
- Each capsule contains:
- 2 billion microorganisms per capsule (2 x 10 9 CFU/capsule), equivalent to 10 billion microorganisms per gram (>1 x 10 10 CFU/gram).
- Concentration of 2 billion microorganisms per capsule throughout the shelf life.
- 14 protected live bacterial strains - proven to survive the high acidity of stomach acid
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society Approved
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Live Bacteria (Milk, Soya), Vegetable Capsule (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose)
Allergy Information
- Contains Soya and Milk used in the fermentation process, Content of Milk is at a level that would not affect Lactose intolerance sufferers
Storage
No need to refrigerate.Can be stored at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place - out of direct sunlight. For Best Before End see base.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use*: Take 1-2 capsules once or twice daily with food.
- If you are taking antibiotics: Take 4 capsules daily, ideally at a different time of day from the antibiotics. Continue taking for at least 2 weeks after completion of the antibiotic course.
- For travellers: 1 week before travel follow guidelines for general use. During travel follow guidelines for general use. During travel take 4 capsules daily. Continue to take for at least 1 week following the end of travel.
- Children under 12: Take half adult dose.
- Pregnancy: Bio-Kult is suitable for use during pregnancy, but we would always suggest consulting your doctor or healthcare practitioner before taking any food supplement.
- Do not exceed recommended daily intake.
- *If you are taking any medications or have any medical conditions, please consult your doctor before taking any nutritional food supplements.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- ADM Protexin Limited,
- Lopen Head,
- Somerset,
- TA13 5JH,
- UK.
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Safety information
