Tesco 2 Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets 350G

Cooking time suggested is too long
Good value BUT the cooking time is far too long, 30 minutes and they are very dry and overcooked, I cook them for about 20mins max
'cod' but not as we know it
I know it says Cod 68% but it certainly does't feel or eat like 68% No Fish flavour comes through at all just a strong taste of the over-heavy breading mixture No way to enjoy this excellent fish
like this as a meal
This is a good buy, both pieces usually evenly sized and has a thick fish content which taste great. We like it with oven chips or new potatoes. Though take care not over cook as it will dry up.
It was excellent quality - much refresher than I was expecting for shop bought fish, and easy to cook in the oven. Great for a quick supper on a friday evening. As a healthy alternative for frozen battered variety I would definitely recommend.
Wanted something quick and easy and this fitted the bill. Tasted better than I thought and got the thumbs up from my Husband.