Tesco 2 Breaded Chunky Cod Fillets 350G

£ 3.50
£10.00/kg
One typical cod fillet
  • Energy1062kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 668kJ / 159kcal

Product Description

  • Breaded cod (Gadus morhua) fillets.
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture Responsibly Sourced 100% cod fillet, wild caught by selected fishermen from the seas of the North East Atlantic or North West Atlantic. Coated in golden breadcrumbs from tin baked loaves. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Caught in the wild
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (68%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Yeast, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 33-38 mins 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using cod

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Not Recyclable

Name and address

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical cod fillet (159g**)
Energy668kJ / 159kcal1062kJ / 253kcal
Fat5.6g8.9g
Saturates0.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate12.7g20.2g
Sugars1.9g3.0g
Fibre1.5g2.4g
Protein13.7g21.8g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g packg typically weighs 318g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Cooking time suggested is too long

4 stars

Good value BUT the cooking time is far too long, 30 minutes and they are very dry and overcooked, I cook them for about 20mins max

'cod' but not as we know it

2 stars

I know it says Cod 68% but it certainly does't feel or eat like 68% No Fish flavour comes through at all just a strong taste of the over-heavy breading mixture No way to enjoy this excellent fish

like this as a meal

5 stars

This is a good buy, both pieces usually evenly sized and has a thick fish content which taste great. We like it with oven chips or new potatoes. Though take care not over cook as it will dry up.

It was excellent quality - much refresher than I w

4 stars

It was excellent quality - much refresher than I was expecting for shop bought fish, and easy to cook in the oven. Great for a quick supper on a friday evening. As a healthy alternative for frozen battered variety I would definitely recommend.

Wanted something quick and easy and this fitted th

5 stars

Wanted something quick and easy and this fitted the bill. Tasted better than I thought and got the thumbs up from my Husband.

