Fuel Loaded Fruit 400G
New
Product Description
- Chunky Granola Fruit Loaded
- If you like fruit with your FUEL, this is a real winner. A unique blend of crunchy chunks of oven-toasted jumbo oats with a heavyweight punch of fruit - apple, strawberry, peach and blackberry (7%) and lots more besides. Our granola comes fully protein boosted and loaded with fibre goodness to help you FUEL up for the day ahead. We have added a special vitamin mix (E, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, and folic acid B9) designed to help you get there, whatever your goal may be. It's a no brainer. Visit www.FUEL10K.com to find out more.
- Visit www.facebook.com/fuel10k to find out more.
- FUEL10K granola is an awesome energy provider and can be a very versatile product too. Granola by definition is a sweet oaty mix that is toasted to give a crunchy texture. We have given our granola a real boost to help get you started in the morning, with protein, fibre and vitamins all there to make your day a little EASIER to handle.
- If you're short of time in the mornings, just grab a handful to eat on the go.
- FUEL10K - Breakfast just got better.
- Get Fuelled and Go for it!
- When you have something to aim for, something that stretches and tests your metal, something that triggers the endorphins when the seemingly mountainous becomes achievable. That rush, the adrenaline, that overwhelming feeling of... ‘I made it' - that's a great feeling. We've been there too.
- We've made it our mission to help you on your journey whatever the goal may be. We're bent on helping make mornings a little bit EASIER for you so you don't have to think too much while you get sorted for the day and focus on the job at hand. Breakfast just got better.
- Protein boosted, high fibre
- Vitamin mix for active lifestyles
- Easy breakfast with everything you need
- Stay fuelled for longer
- Suitable for a vegan diet
- Pack size: 400g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oat Flakes (42%), Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Fruit Mixture (7%) (Sugar, Dried Cranberry Pieces, Dried Apple Pieces, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Pieces, Freeze-Dried Redcurrants, Freeze-Dried Blackberries, Freeze-Dried Peach Pieces, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid and Ascorbic Acid), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wholegrain Wheat Flakes, Pumpkin Seeds, Grated Coconut, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vitamins (Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Ideas to Take on FUEL10K
- Splash on some milk
- Pour on some juice or smoothie
- Add a dollop of yoghurt
- Sprinkle over ice cream
- Mix in fresh fruit
- Take a big handful and head out the door
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Name and address
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE.
Return to
- The Fuel Station,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE.
- www.fuel10k.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 50g serving
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|906kJ / 215kcal
|1811kJ / 430kcal
|Fat:
|6.1g
|12.1g
|of which Saturates:
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate:
|31.2g
|62.3g
|of which Sugars:
|13.7g
|27.4g
|Fibre:
|3.0g
|6.0g
|Protein:
|7.6g
|15.1g
|Salt:
|0.1g
|0.15g
|Niacin B3:
|12.0mg (37.5%)
|Vitamin E:
|9.0mg (37.5%)
|Pantothenic Acid B5:
|4.5mg (37.5%)
|Thiamin B1:
|0.8mg (37.5%)
|Riboflavin B2:
|1.1mg (37.5%)
|Pyridoxine B6:
|1.1mg (37.5%)
|Vitamin B12:
|1.9µg (37.5%)
|Folic Acid B9:
|150.0µg (37.5%)
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|(% NRV = Nutrient Reference Value)
|-
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019