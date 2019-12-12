By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fuel Loaded Fruit 400G

Fuel Loaded Fruit 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

New

Product Description

  • Chunky Granola Fruit Loaded
  • If you like fruit with your FUEL, this is a real winner. A unique blend of crunchy chunks of oven-toasted jumbo oats with a heavyweight punch of fruit - apple, strawberry, peach and blackberry (7%) and lots more besides. Our granola comes fully protein boosted and loaded with fibre goodness to help you FUEL up for the day ahead. We have added a special vitamin mix (E, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, and folic acid B9) designed to help you get there, whatever your goal may be. It's a no brainer. Visit www.FUEL10K.com to find out more.
  • Visit www.facebook.com/fuel10k to find out more.
  • FUEL10K granola is an awesome energy provider and can be a very versatile product too. Granola by definition is a sweet oaty mix that is toasted to give a crunchy texture. We have given our granola a real boost to help get you started in the morning, with protein, fibre and vitamins all there to make your day a little EASIER to handle.
  • If you're short of time in the mornings, just grab a handful to eat on the go.
  • FUEL10K - Breakfast just got better.
  • Get Fuelled and Go for it!
  • When you have something to aim for, something that stretches and tests your metal, something that triggers the endorphins when the seemingly mountainous becomes achievable. That rush, the adrenaline, that overwhelming feeling of... ‘I made it' - that's a great feeling. We've been there too.
  • We've made it our mission to help you on your journey whatever the goal may be. We're bent on helping make mornings a little bit EASIER for you so you don't have to think too much while you get sorted for the day and focus on the job at hand. Breakfast just got better.
  • Protein boosted, high fibre
  • Vitamin mix for active lifestyles
  • Easy breakfast with everything you need
  • Stay fuelled for longer
  • Suitable for a vegan diet
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes (42%), Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Fruit Mixture (7%) (Sugar, Dried Cranberry Pieces, Dried Apple Pieces, Freeze-Dried Strawberry Pieces, Freeze-Dried Redcurrants, Freeze-Dried Blackberries, Freeze-Dried Peach Pieces, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid and Ascorbic Acid), Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wholegrain Wheat Flakes, Pumpkin Seeds, Grated Coconut, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vitamins (Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideas to Take on FUEL10K
  • Splash on some milk
  • Pour on some juice or smoothie
  • Add a dollop of yoghurt
  • Sprinkle over ice cream
  • Mix in fresh fruit
  • Take a big handful and head out the door

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years old.

Name and address

  • The Fuel Station,
  • Brahan,
  • Dingwall,
  • IV7 8EE.

Return to

  • The Fuel Station,
  • Brahan,
  • Dingwall,
  • IV7 8EE.
  • www.fuel10k.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 50g servingPer 100g
Energy:906kJ / 215kcal1811kJ / 430kcal
Fat:6.1g12.1g
of which Saturates:1.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate:31.2g62.3g
of which Sugars:13.7g27.4g
Fibre:3.0g6.0g
Protein:7.6g15.1g
Salt:0.1g0.15g
Niacin B3:12.0mg (37.5%)
Vitamin E:9.0mg (37.5%)
Pantothenic Acid B5:4.5mg (37.5%)
Thiamin B1: 0.8mg (37.5%)
Riboflavin B2:1.1mg (37.5%)
Pyridoxine B6:1.1mg (37.5%)
Vitamin B12: 1.9µg (37.5%)
Folic Acid B9:150.0µg (37.5%)
Vitamins--
(% NRV = Nutrient Reference Value)--

Safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years old.

