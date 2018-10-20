By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon & Lime Flavoured Still Water 4X500ml

Tesco Lemon & Lime Flavoured Still Water 4X500ml
£ 1.29
£0.07/100ml
of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • No added sugar still lemon and lime flavoured mineral water soft drink with sweetener.
  • STILL Specially blended for a light, citrus taste Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks, squashes and flavoured water in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take pure mineral water, and add bursts of fruity sweetness, with absolutely no artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Natural Mineral Water, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose).

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight. Once opened, consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne bottle (500ml)
Energy3kJ / <1kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Too sweet.

1 stars

Too sweet.

Handy size for the car

3 stars

Handy size for the car

