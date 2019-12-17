Tesco 4X Steam Bags Mixed Greens & Corn 640G

if you want fresh veg try these
love these steam veg bags tasty fresh veg always buy these when I see them
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 235kJ / 56kcal
INGREDIENTS: Peas (25%), Broccoli Florets (25%), Spinach, Sweetcorn.
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Microwave From Frozen Instructions
For best results cook from frozen.
800W / 900W 2½ / 2½ mins
Do not open or pierce perforated bag. Place bag on a microwaveable plate. Cook on full power. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
4 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
640g e (4 x 160g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|One bag (160g)
|Energy
|235kJ / 56kcal
|375kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|6.4g
|Protein
|3.9g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|18mg (23%NRV)
|29mg (36%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not eat raw..
