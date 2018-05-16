Tesco Finest Eucalyptus Honey 340G

- Energy208kJ 49kcal2%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- Eucalyptus honey.
- Rich with toffee notes, perfect for marinades and glazes. Our Finest honey collection ranges from mild and delicate to rich and fruity. This one, made by bees that forage on eucalyptus trees, has a full flavour with notes of dried fruit.
- Rich with toffee notes, perfect for marinades and glazes.
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K., Produce of Uruguay
Number of uses
approx. 22 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1386kJ / 326kcal
|208kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|81.0g
|12.2g
|Sugars
|81.0g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019