Tesco Finest Eucalyptus Honey 340G

£ 3.20
£0.94/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Eucalyptus honey.
  • Rich with toffee notes, perfect for marinades and glazes. Our Finest honey collection ranges from mild and delicate to rich and fruity. This one, made by bees that forage on eucalyptus trees, has a full flavour with notes of dried fruit.
  • Rich with toffee notes, perfect for marinades and glazes.
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the jar in warm water.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Produce of Uruguay

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

