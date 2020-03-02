By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hp 301 Colour Printer Ink
  • Specially formulated ink for crisp, sharp prints
  • Smudge & fade resistant
  • For printers using the HP 301 cartridge
  • This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP301 Colour.

    This cartridge is compatible with the following printer models: -

    Deskjet 1000 series, 1010, 1050/a series, 1512, 1514, 2050a series, 2050/s, 2054, 2510, 2514, 2540, 2542, 2543, 2544, 2547, 2548, 2549, 3000 series, 3050/a series, 3052a series, 3054a series. 3055a, 3057a, 3059a

    Envy e-AIO 4500, 4502, 4503, 4504, 4507, 4508, 5530, 5532, 5534

    Officejet 2622, 2624

    Officejet e-AIO 4632, 4634, 4636

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Rubbish

1 stars

I bought a tri colour and black remanufactured ink cartridge and printed Two sheets of a holiday booking. he booking was altered so I wanted to print another Two but a message on the printer says that its now not compatible, and wont do anything.so I wouldn't give these any stars all because they don't work and they wont change them.

Excellent alternative to higher priced originals.

5 stars

Excellent alternate to the higher priced original HP cartridge. Obviously the computer lets you know it's not genuine, but it's just a case of clicking to continue and then it works fine. I do a lot of printing, so get through a lot of cartridges and, on the rare occasion I have had a problem (such as the cartridge being locked or faulty) the staff on the helpline are incredibly helpful and issue a replacement without any stress. Really good quality ink that prints extremely well. Can highly recommend Tesco's compatible ink cartridges.

Get the real thing and don't believe Tesco hype.

1 stars

Total waste of money after being assured by Tesco staff member that their product was as good as the HP 301 and only half the price. All I got was endless screen messages that the cartridge was a phony and I should order a genuine one. Will do, but not from Tesco.

fab product

5 stars

Bought this printer after having a different make for many years and am so pleased I did. Excellent photographs and printed items, inks are cheap and it is truly a fab product to own.

Tesco H301 cartridge

5 stars

Excellent product, better price that local "specialists". No spills or leaks. Simple and effective

Excellent Value

4 stars

I bought this product as its cheaper than its HP equivalent.

value for money

4 stars

Value for money, easy to install, easy to order from Tesco direct, click and collect service very handy

Great feachers

5 stars

I love the ink cartridges I have bought them before and have been very happy with them and Tesco is so good to deal with I can Recommend them to anyone

Good Quality Cartridge

4 stars

I found this cartridge to be of equality quality to the branded HPcartridges.

Good

4 stars

No problems with the ink in itself as it prints really well. The cartridge ran out pretty quickly compared to the HP one I got previously. I suppose it's not so bad considering it is cheaper than HP anyway.

