Tesco Hp 301 Black Printer Ink

3(90)Write a review
Tesco Hp 301 Black Printer Ink
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Tesco printer-ink cartridge
  • Prints approximately 190 pages in black
  • Fade-resistant and smudge-free finish
  • This Tesco inkjet cartridge has been remanufactured in the UK to the highest standards and is fully guaranteed. This product replaces a HP301 Black.

    This cartridge is compatible with the following printer models: -

    Deskjet 1000 series, 1010, 1050/a series, 1512, 1514, 2050a series, 2050/s, 2054, 2510, 2514, 2540, 2542, 2543, 2544, 2547, 2548, 2549, 3000 series, 3050/a series, 3052a series, 3054a series. 3055a, 3057a, 3059a

    Envy e-AIO 4500, 4502, 4503, 4504, 4507, 4508, 5530, 5532, 5534

    Officejet 2622, 2624

    Officejet e-AIO 4632, 4634, 4636

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeDo not store in direct sunlight

Produce of

Produced In the U.K., Produced In the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • 15 ml
  • Remove coloured clip before installing cartridge. Please refer to your printer
  • manual for installation instructions.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

90 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Poor quality

1 stars

Ran out of ink after only a few pages. I'll now spend £4 more to get the HP branded one again from now on.

Not compatible

1 stars

Would not work in my HP 3050a printer. The printer recognised that it wasn't genuine and would not print not matter what I tried. Waste of money.

Perhaps a one off, not sure

1 stars

Hp printer stuck on error code,"problem with black ink cartridge" followed on line cleaning and recommended problem solving process with no effect

can't use to my printer,now my hp printer is not w

1 stars

can't use to my printer,now my hp printer is not working .need to get a refund

No stars at all - didn't work in my printer.Spend

1 stars

No stars at all - didn't work in my printer.Spend a little more and buy genuine HP.

Buy cheap, buy twice. Stick to HP

1 stars

Smeared, not matter how much I cleaned the print heads and aligned. Utter rubbish - will be taking it back for a refund.

There is no way of telling what the date on the ca

1 stars

There is no way of telling what the date on the cartridge is- newer models of HP printers only accept cartridges manufactured more recently. Genuine are always new but obviously these are remanufactered and therefore can be any date of original manufacture. Beware because you have to open them to look at the date on the cartridge and if you open it and it’s the wrong date they won’t accept them back. It’s a bit of a con from HP but more of an oversight and bad packaging from Tesco. Zero stars if I could

Does the job and at half the price of the hp own b

5 stars

Does the job and at half the price of the hp own branded ones. Cant complain

Get the real thing, and don't believe Tesco hype.

1 stars

Total waste of money after being assured by Tesco staff member that their product was as good as the HP 301 and only half the price. All I got was endless screen messages that the cartridge was a phony and I should order a genuine one. Will do, but not from Tesco.

HP BLOCK PRINTING AS THESE ARE COUNTERFEIT!!!

1 stars

ABSOLUTE RUBBISH!!! I BOUGHT THESE CARTRIDGES ON THE RECOMMENDATION OF A MEMBER OF STAFF & MY PRINTER WILL NO LONGER OPERATE.I HAVE SPENT HOURS ON THE APPLE HELPLINE TRYING TO SORT OUT THE PROBLEM BUT HP BLOCK ALL PRINTING AS SOON AS THE TESCO'S CARTRIDGES ARE INSTALLED AS THEY SAY THAT THEY ARE COUNTERFEIT!!! TESCO HAVE REFUSED TO EXCHANGE OR REFUND - DON'T BUY THEM - IF YOU DO YOU WILL REGRET IT!!!!

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

