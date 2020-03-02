Tesco Hp 301 Black Printer Ink

Poor quality
Ran out of ink after only a few pages. I'll now spend £4 more to get the HP branded one again from now on.
Not compatible
Would not work in my HP 3050a printer. The printer recognised that it wasn't genuine and would not print not matter what I tried. Waste of money.
Perhaps a one off, not sure
Hp printer stuck on error code,"problem with black ink cartridge" followed on line cleaning and recommended problem solving process with no effect
can't use to my printer,now my hp printer is not w
can't use to my printer,now my hp printer is not working .need to get a refund
No stars at all - didn't work in my printer.Spend
No stars at all - didn't work in my printer.Spend a little more and buy genuine HP.
Buy cheap, buy twice. Stick to HP
Smeared, not matter how much I cleaned the print heads and aligned. Utter rubbish - will be taking it back for a refund.
There is no way of telling what the date on the ca
There is no way of telling what the date on the cartridge is- newer models of HP printers only accept cartridges manufactured more recently. Genuine are always new but obviously these are remanufactered and therefore can be any date of original manufacture. Beware because you have to open them to look at the date on the cartridge and if you open it and it’s the wrong date they won’t accept them back. It’s a bit of a con from HP but more of an oversight and bad packaging from Tesco. Zero stars if I could
Does the job and at half the price of the hp own b
Does the job and at half the price of the hp own branded ones. Cant complain
Get the real thing, and don't believe Tesco hype.
Total waste of money after being assured by Tesco staff member that their product was as good as the HP 301 and only half the price. All I got was endless screen messages that the cartridge was a phony and I should order a genuine one. Will do, but not from Tesco.
HP BLOCK PRINTING AS THESE ARE COUNTERFEIT!!!
ABSOLUTE RUBBISH!!! I BOUGHT THESE CARTRIDGES ON THE RECOMMENDATION OF A MEMBER OF STAFF & MY PRINTER WILL NO LONGER OPERATE.I HAVE SPENT HOURS ON THE APPLE HELPLINE TRYING TO SORT OUT THE PROBLEM BUT HP BLOCK ALL PRINTING AS SOON AS THE TESCO'S CARTRIDGES ARE INSTALLED AS THEY SAY THAT THEY ARE COUNTERFEIT!!! TESCO HAVE REFUSED TO EXCHANGE OR REFUND - DON'T BUY THEM - IF YOU DO YOU WILL REGRET IT!!!!